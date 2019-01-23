Pictured: The iconic Horseshoe Bend in Arizona. Photo: Jeremy Bishop

There are undoubtedly winners in all this. Not least the influencers themselves, but I often wonder who the losers are. Places with sad stories, such as Auschwitz which don’t present the most ‘likeable’ backdrop. Nightclubs, as it’s still hard to take good photos in the dark. Fun countries to visit whose buildings are quite ugly but neither in a kitsch or brutalist sense. And of course, it’s also possible for places to win at Instagram but lose in other ways.

In the last few months the Guardian has reported on hour-long selfie lines at Roys Peak in Lake Wanaka where the fragile ecosystem is buckling under the strain of social media fame, while in the US there are major problems from Instagram-induced overcrowding at several National Parks. Horseshoe Bend “hundreds of miles from any large city” which was once “as lonely as it was beautiful” used to be a local picnic spot, with a few thousand visitors a year. It then became “#instagramfamous” with 750,000 visitors in 2015; the figures for 2018 were expected to reach two million.

“People don’t come here for solitude. They are looking for that iconic photo”

“Social media is the number one driver,” the region’s park manager Maschelle Zia told the Guardian. “People don’t come here for solitude. They are looking for that iconic photo.” At a deeper level there’s a debate to be had on whether it actually matters why people come to a beauty spot, be that to pimp their social feed or to disconnect and gaze at nature. If it enriches their life and gets them active and outdoors, then that has to be a positive doesn’t it? As long as people aren’t taking stupidly dangerous selfies or harming the environment of course, which isn’t always possible when you have huge numbers of visitors involved.

When that is the case, what can be done? At some scenic spots such as Muir Woods, also mentioned in the Guardian article, which is famed for its redwoods, authorities have dramatically limited the number of cars that can park there and banned street parking, which has significantly reduced visitor flow at busy times, and encouraged more people to come off-peak. Measures many other popular US nature spots are looking to implement. While the non-profit Leave No Trace has a list of social media guidelines for visitors, which includes avoiding geo-tagging and being vague about your exact location to limit “significant impact to particular places.”