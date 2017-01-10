Man Knits Clothes Featuring The World's Most Famous Landmarks And Then Visits Them - Mpora

Man Knits Clothes Featuring The World’s Most Famous Landmarks And Then Visits Them

One minute, you're a knitting enthusiast. The next, you're an internet legend.

Credit: Sam Barsky.

Meet Sam Barsky. He’s the hero the world wants and needs right now. Sam is a knitter and, by jove, what a fabulous knitter he is. Not content with just knitting things in block colours or basic hoop patterns; Sam has really taken things up a notch by knitting sweaters of various different landmarks around the world and then posing next to them in real life while wearing said sweater.

Some of the landmarks he’s knitted are world famous (such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Tower Bridge in London, and Stonehenge in Salisbury), some though are much less famous – random unidentifiable waterfall, we’re looking at you. This then, if you were wondering, is what happens when a passion for travel meets a passion for knitting.

Screenshot: Facebook (via – Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky).

Over the course of the last few days, Sam and his knitwear items have gone viral on the internet. With such an intense level of interest in him, and his sweaters, Sam felt compelled to put out this statement on his Facebook page ‘Artistic Knitting of Sam Barsky‘ (see above).

The term ‘style icon’ gets thrown around a lot these days, but we reckon Sam is so ahead of the trends with these beautiful DIY creations that it’s only a matter of time before every high street shop in the land tries to replicate his winning formula. Keep up the good work, Sam. You’re an absolute rockstar.

Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.

Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.
Credit: Sam Barsky.

