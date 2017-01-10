Credit: Sam Barsky.

Meet Sam Barsky. He’s the hero the world wants and needs right now. Sam is a knitter and, by jove, what a fabulous knitter he is. Not content with just knitting things in block colours or basic hoop patterns; Sam has really taken things up a notch by knitting sweaters of various different landmarks around the world and then posing next to them in real life while wearing said sweater.

Some of the landmarks he’s knitted are world famous (such as the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco, Tower Bridge in London, and Stonehenge in Salisbury), some though are much less famous – random unidentifiable waterfall, we’re looking at you. This then, if you were wondering, is what happens when a passion for travel meets a passion for knitting.