Police Called After Man Steals Mummified Human Toe From A Cocktail He Was Drinking - Mpora

Share

Travel

Police Called After Man Steals Mummified Human Toe From A Cocktail He Was Drinking

Canadian authorities are searching for a man with eleven toes

What the Sourtoe cocktail may look like – Photo compilation: Mpora / Getty

The vital ingredient in what must be the world’s nastiest cocktail has been stolen, and people are furious. The missing ingredient? A human toe.

People travel from around the world to the unassuming town of Dawson City in the Yukon, Canada, to visit the Downtown Hotel, which is famous for it’s horrific cocktail. For over 40 years, it’s served the Sourtoe cocktail, which consists of a shot of whisky, with a real, mummified human toe in it.

Everyday, the hotel bar has a two hour period where it serves the drink, and anybody that finishes it, letting the mummified human toe touch their lips, gets a certificate. Some sort of inoculation may be of more use.

Now, at this point, you’d be forgiven for questioning what kind of person would undergo such an genuinely vomit-inducing ordeal. Go on, have a look around you now. Is there anybody in eye-shot that looks like the kind of person that would drink whisky with an ancient, blacked toe in it? If the answer is yes, maybe back away from them slowly.

The Downtown Hotel in Dawson City, Canada, which served the Sourtoe cocktail – Photo: Getty

But some people have to take things a bit too far, and the toe used to make the cocktail has been stolen by a customer.

The toe-thief apparently convinced a member of staff to let him try the drink outside of the regular to hours of toe time, which is when he pounced. After downing the drink the, frankly, really fucking weird crim’ made off with the toe. Terry Lee from the Downtown Hotel told reporters “We are furious. Toes are very hard to come by.” Quite.

Fret not though, boozy toe-fetishests of the world. Should you be en route to the Yukon in a bid to try the Sourtoe, Lee confirms “We fortunately have a couple of back-up toes, but we really need this one back.”

Staff at the hotel confirm that police have been called and they fully intend to prosecute unless the missing mummified toe is returned unharmed. Handily, the Canadian bacon already have a strong lead, as the not-so master criminal left his certificate of completion in the bar, so they already have his name.

You May Also Like:

This Gas Cloud Contains Enough Alcohol for Everyone to Have 300,000 Pints a Day for the Next Billion Years

The 12 Greatest Fails In The History Of Alcohol…And Skiing

Share

Topics:

Canada

Related Articles

Amazing Animals

Footage | Bear Explores House And Plays Piano In Colorado

What song is this bear trying to play? Clocks by Coldplay? It's so hard to tell.

Camera Footage Captures Bear Exploring Lounge Area And Playing Piano In Colorado
Kayaking, Canoeing & Rafting

The Lobster | Rafa Ortiz Rides Pool Inflatable Off 70ft Waterfall

Stupid? Genius? A bit of both? Whatever you think, this is a new world record...apparently.

Kayaker Rafa Ortiz Rides Giant Inflatable Lobster Off 70ft Waterfall And Lives
Surfing

Devin Supertramp | Paddle-Board Boxing While Getting Towed by a Boat... Obviously

We all know someone we could send straight to the water...

Devin Supertramp | Paddle-Board Boxing While Getting Towed by a Boat... Obviously
Travel Guides

Adventure Destination Of The Week | Valtellina

Valtellina is an Italian cycling paradise filled with beautiful views and culinary delights

Valtellina, Italy | Adventure Travel Guide
Road Cycling

Riding With Refugees | Meet the Man Behind the Project That’s Recycled Over 2,500 Bikes for Asylum Seekers

This charity is changing lives by the simple act of giving asylum seekers a secondhand bike

The Bike Project | Meet the Man Behind the Charity That’s Recycled Over 2500 Bikes for Refugees
Mountain Biking

Comment | Make Drones Silent or Don't Make Them At All

Drones are ruining everything that their footage portrays as beautiful...

Comment | Make Drones Silent or Don't Make Them At All
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production