First things first, New Zealand is a good country isn’t it? I think we can all agree that New Zealand equals good. If you met someone and they said “Nah, New Zealand. Not for me. Hate its vibe”, you would immediately blacklist that person from any future interaction wouldn’t you? As a nation, they’ve handled the global pandemic like champions (they’re staging music festivals again for crying out loud).

Jacinda Ardern seems like an incredibly sound Prime Minister, the New Zealand cricket team, led by the equally sound Kane Williamson, are currently ranked number one in the world in the test match format, and film director Taika Waititi is building up a very strong filmography. All this above and we haven’t even mentioned the country’s spectacular scenery and adventure playground reputation.

That last point above leads us neatly onto the main reason we brought you here. 100% Pure New Zealand, the country’s official tourist board in other words, have put out a video telling people to essentially stop doing it for the ‘gram. It’s great.

We’ve all been guilty of it, of course. Going to that familiar adventure spot and doing the exact same pose you’ve seen on Instagram a million times already. However, as this entertaining video points out, it’s maybe time we all stopped doing that and instead started seeing the world in our own way from now on.

Right now, of course, travel is off limits for many of us anyway but the big concept put forward in this video is definitely something to think about on future trips. That fedora you sometimes take out with you? Maybe leave it at home next time. Nobody wants to see it.

