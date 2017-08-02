Photo: Phillipe Leblond/Instagram

“This is the best life lesson. Living in the van. I have learned so much about myself. Before the van I had that Beverly Hills kind of life, but I wasn’t happy. I decided to leave. I went from a really, really big house to this. And now I’m happy. Van life makes you a millionaire. Lifewise.”

Phillipe Leblond was just like anyone else before he decided to – oh. No. Wait. Wrong story.

Phillipe Leblond was definitely not just like anyone else before he decided to go and live in a van. Not at all. Phillipe Leblond was living in a big house in Beverly Hills, working as a model and by the sounds of it, living the kind of life that goes with that success.

To be fair, you can see why the guy was a model too. He’s maybe the most attractive man on the planet. That hair! THAT HAIR! *Swoons*