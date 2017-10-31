Once described by none other than MTV as “the centre of the universe”, Seattle is the port city at the top left hand corner of mainland USA (assuming we’re exclude Alaska, and for the purposes of this introduction, we are). Seattle is many things to many people, but you may be surprised to find out it’s one of the best kept a secret adventure hot spots anywhere in the world .

Getting to Seattle from the UK couldn’t be easier. Since September 2017, Norwegian have opened up a new route flying direct to Seattle from Gatwick airport four times per week. From Sea-Tac airport, you can get to the centre of Seattle in around 25 minute by car, or get the Sound Transit Link train for under $5 which takes about 40 minutes.

Why Go?

To some, Seattle is the birthplace of the flannel shirted, Teen Spirit smelling, Grunge Rock movement of the late 1980’s and early 1990. To others, it’s the birthplace of coffee empire Starbucks. While some think of blue-chip billionaire companies like Microsoft, Amazon, Boeing and more who call Seattle home.

However, for anybody that loves adventure travel, Seattle is one of the best places on the planet to visit during any of the four seasons. There’s a reason why outdoor companies as diverse as Ride Snowboards, MSR, Outdoor Research, and Sherpa, to name but a few, call Seattle home.

Stevens Pass is less than a 2 hour drive from downtown Seattle, and offers some of the best snow anywhere on the planet. Photo: Port of Seattle

If skiing and snowboarding are your thing, then there are number of mountains all within a two hour drive of downtown Seattle. Stevens Pass to the East of the city is well known around the world for it’s good snow. The downside, of course, is that with popularity come crowds, and Stevens Pass can get busy.

However, head toward Mt Ranier – the mountain you can see from Pikes Place Market in Seattle – and you’ll find Crystal Mountain. Along with being less well known than Stevens Pass, the 2,600 skiable acres means that your chance of finding some untracked snow is significantly higher.