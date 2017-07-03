Stand Up Paddling on the South Coast | We Went on a SUP Yacht Adventure - Mpora

Share

Windsurfing, Kitesurfing & Sailing

Stand Up Paddling on the South Coast | We Went on a SUP Yacht Adventure

Getting a new view on the British Outdoors from a stand up paddle board

Words by Sam Haddad | Photography by Globalshots

Of course the heatwave stopped the morning of the trip. The dreamy Trinidad-style temperatures we’d grown so used to dropped by at least ten degrees, giving way to April showers and a wind that swirled with menace. As I waited at Poole Harbour to board the sailboat that would be my home for the next two days, I pictured a stomach-churning voyage, a scary sleepless night and me trying to stand up paddle (or SUP) for the first time in conditions more suited to Laird Hamilton.

At first, the ride out into the Solent did nothing to ease my fears. The sea was all white peaks and chop, the wind gusted relentlessly, and our giant sail flapped noisily as it powered us forward into the waves. But it didn’t take long to notice how smooth the ride was. Our skipper, Dave Hartwell, explained while casually steering the ship with one hand, things felt stable as we were sailing a catamaran, which has two hulls rather than your usual one (the hull being the main body of the ship).

“The sea was all white peaks and chop, the wind gusted relentlessly…but it didn’t take me long to notice how smooth our ride was”

He went on to explain the science of why that is but by then the blue of the horizon and the thrill of the ride were too distracting. I haven’t spent much time on boats that weren’t ferries but as I clambered about the decks trying to spot red squirrels on Brownsea Island and taking in the amazing coastline of Studland Bay from various vantage points I had no idea I would like it this much. It took all the power within me not to go full Titanic and re-enact the “I’m flying” pose on the bow (front) of the boat.

On board our super smooth catamaran Credit: Globalshots

The apparent blingness of the cat might have helped. It felt like an oligarch’s lair, though I was assured it was leagues below anything a billionaire would set an expensive loafer on. Still, at 44 feet long with polished wooden panelling, tonnes of space to sit in and out, a kitchen and four super-roomy en-suite double cabins below deck, it felt indulgent to me. The fact it was a cat and not a regular yacht made things much less cramped, Hartwell said.

This overnight trip was all about taking a break from the everyday and after just twenty minutes of sail-time I already felt the weight of routine and reality had lifted. Though I struggled to see how I was going to learn to paddle board with the sea in this state. I needn’t have, as Hartwell steered us to a spot of shelter in Studland Bay, with a dramatic backdrop of Old Harry Rocks: three chalk towers including a stack and a stump, that made my inner geography geek yelp with glee. Albeit silently.

“After just twenty minutes of sail-time I already felt the weight of routine and reality had lifted…”

We get taken to shore on a small launch boat and our SUP coach Sam Ross, a friendly pro who races in both SUP and windsurfing, gives us the basics. He tells us where to stand, how to hold the paddle, keeping one hand stacked over the other, and urges us to take a few paddle strokes on each side, rather than one and one. And most of all we should enjoy it. As if to help with that the sun starts shining.

Sam Ross takes us through the basics of stand up paddling Credit: Globalshots

Until recently, like many people who surf, I’d been slightly snooty about stand up paddling, seeing the boards and their users as a hazard on already crowded UK surf breaks. I wasn’t mad about the Jennifer Aniston association either. But then I kept seeing clips of gnarly paddle boarders taking on seriously stormy breaks or reading about impressive paddle-related feats of human endurance, such as the time Lizzie Carr paddled the length of the UK to raise awareness about plastic pollution.

And at the other end of the spectrum I kept seeing SUP in beautiful locations where you couldn’t have surfed anyway. Places such as Sausalito near San Francisco, Spain, Stockholm, the river Thames in Oxfordshire… And especially where I live in Brighton and Hove, where you used to see one or two on a hot day. Yet the other lunchtime, during the heatwave, I counted over 30 boards including two families and a woman doing SUP yoga 100m from the shore.

“SUP is a very photo-friendly sport”

Pictures also kept popping up on instagram of SUP in stunning and remote places. It’s hard for a non-photographer/person with a phone to get a good action shot of say someone surfing or snowboarding but SUP is a very photo-friendly sport. Charlie Green, head of marketing at the market-leading SUP brand Red Paddle Co, agrees that attractive photos have helped the sport’s growth.

She says: “In 2009 we sold just 200 boards, but this year we’re selling tens of thousands of boards. The fact SUP is a photo-friendly sport that you can do in remote and dramatic locations has definitely fuelled its growth. We get a lot of impulse purchases, which we think is tied into that as well. Combined with people seeing SUPs more and more in UK coastal spots and inland waters.”    

A drone picture of our awe-inspiring evening paddle Credit: Globalshots

Red Paddle Co boards aren’t cheap. Their best-selling model costs £800, but it’s incredibly portable, as it comes in a airport-style wheely bag, yet it easily inflates to a better tech spec than most of the hard boards on the market. Green tells me inflatable boards now outsell hard boards in the UK.

As I get on a board for the first time I still expect it to sag in the middle like a crappy pink holiday lilo but it doesn’t at all. It feels as sturdy as my surfboard, more so in fact as it’s wider, a little longer and far more buoyant and stable. We start off on our knees, and as I do my paddle in I feel like a Hawaiian warrior even though I’m sure I look like a Celtic weakling. And standing up is a breeze, these boards really are so stable, though it does feel weird to paddle facing forwards rather than sideways at first.

After a few loops and figures of eight we get a bit more advanced and practise step back turns where inevitably my hubris leads to me falling in a few times. But I don’t mind, as the water is lovely and warm. A good while later, we paddle back to the cat and spend some time somersaulting off the bow of the boat, before we pull up the anchor. We sail past Old Harry Rocks out to Swanage and then back past Brownsea Island to our evening rest point near Round Island in the super-chilled Wych Channel.

“Standing up is a breeze, these boards really are so stable”

We can’t dock in the usual spot as there are two seals chilling on the wooden platform. So we find a nearby alternative mooring point and watch them watch us with curious yet not-remotely fazed interest.

This seemingly remote wilderness is just 20 minutes from Poole Harbour Credit: Globalshots

The sun has stayed out and we get set for another evening paddle. I wore a wetsuit earlier but it’s still wet and I don’t fancy putting it back on, so I decide to paddle in a risky shirt and denim shorts combo. It means I mess about less with step back turns but as we paddle towards the setting sun, with no trace of human habitation save the odd wooden bird-watching hide, it does make the experience feel ridiculously civilised.

We’re 20 minutes in a boat from Poole Harbour yet it feels so remote, more akin to a Nordic archipelago, as we paddle along reedy banks and up the kind of tiny river creeks you could only reach doing this or swimming or in a kayak. But what I realise now and where SUP wins over kayaking is the unique view and perspective standing up gives you on everything. On all this lovely nature, the dark blue water, the dunes and lush vegetation above them.

“We’re 20 minutes in a boat from Poole Harbour yet it feels so remote, more akin to a Nordic archipelago”

It’s June so the light is awesome and it lasts well enough into the evening for us to manage a 4 kilometre paddle before night falls. It’s all so easy and relaxing and best of all, I manage not to fall in. Back on the boat we drink some wine and moon over the stars before turning in. The beds are comfy and the spot so sheltered I barely notice I’m on a boat.

Stand up paddling in the wilds of Dorset Credit: Globalshots

The next morning the sea seems less sheltered so we giggle our way through a slightly wobbly session of SUP yoga. But it’s easily the most beautiful spot I’ve ever done yoga and a nice way to loosen off before our last paddle and some more step back turns before a quick lunch and sail back to Poole.

We return well-rested and enjoyably sea-swept. Ready to face reality with a little more zing in our step. In distance terms our journey was relatively short but it felt like a significant break. And sometimes that’s exactly what you need.

We loved the view of Old Harry Rocks, and we saw a random war plane on an exercise Credit: Globalshots

Thanks to Red Paddle Co & to find out more about their boards head here

The Watersports Academy run Yacht & SUP Retreats from £250 per person for two days, visit thewatersportsacademy.com

To read the rest of the July ‘Journey’ Issue head here

To read more from the Great British Adventure series head here

You may also like:

“I always believed I’d do great things…” The Laird Hamilton Interview

Preview for the gallery

Open Gallery

12 Images

Stand Up Paddling on the South Coast | We Went on a SUP Yacht Adventure

SUP Dorset

SUP Dorset

SUP Dorset

SUP Dorset

This seemingly remote wilderness is just 20 minutes from Poole Harbour Credit: Globalshots

A drone picture of our awe-inspiring evening paddle Credit: Globalshots

SUP Dorset

On board our super smooth catamaran Credit: Globalshots

We loved the view of Old Harry Rocks, and we saw a random war plane on an exercise Credit: Globalshots

Stand up paddling in the wilds of Dorset Credit: Globalshots

Sam Ross takes us through the basics of stand up paddling Credit: Globalshots

SUP Dorset












Loading …





1 / 12
Loading …

Share

Topics:

Adventure Great British Adventures inspiration

Related Articles

Surfing

Tribute | Surfers Honour The Life Of Wetsuit Pioneer Jack O'Neill With A Global Celebration

Find out how you can join in the global celebration honouring the life of surf hero and wetsuit pioneer Jack O'Neill

Surfers Honour The Life Of Wetsuit Pioneer Jack O'Neill With A Global Paddle Out
Multi Sport

Editor's Letter | The Journey Issue - July 2017

This month's long reads are designed to take you on a trip

Editor's Letter | The Journey Issue - July 2017
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Atlas Adventure | We Travelled To Morocco In A Bid To Climb The Highest Mountain In North Africa

From the madness of Marrakech to the magnificence of Mount Toubkal, this journey had it all.

Atlas Adventure | We Went To Morocco In A Bid To Climb The Highest Mountain In North Africa
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Adventure-gram | Pine Pins, Van Lifers

Beyond the cliche of scantily-clad Californian road trippers

Pine Pins, Van Lifers | Adventure-gram
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Breaking the Dragon's Back | Ultra Runner Helene Diamantides Whitaker on Why Gender Doesn't Matter

Our writer took on the gruelling Dragon's Back Race so he could interview one of its most famous ever winners

Helene Diamantides Whitaker Interview | The Ultra Marathon Runner on Why Gender Doesn't Matter
Mountaineering & Expeditions

Learning the Ropes | How One Woman Swapped the Stresses of the City for a Life in the Mountains

Could a climbing skills course - even one including a scary incident in a crevasse - actually help with the stresses of modern life?

Mountaineering for Beginners | How to Swap the Stresses of the City for a Life in the Mountains
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production