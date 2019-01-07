We’re loving that the Adventure Travel Show is back at the Oympia London for another year, showcasing some of the most exciting travel experiences that the industry has to offer. Whilst rubbing shoulders with some of the UK’s most exciting travel explorers, writers and photographers, you’ll get the chance to expand your knowledge of working in the industry and discover some new areas to add to your ‘must visit’ locations list.

The show is taking place on the weekend of 19th – 20th January this year and has a great programme, covering the full spectrum of the adventure travel world. With 70 free talks organised around the show and the possibility to arrange your own personal seminars with some of the industry’s most in the know professionals.

Mpora, we’re happy to report, are able to offer 15% off to our readers. Just jump onto the Adventure Travel Show website and use the code MPORA for 15% off your ticket price, making a weekend ticket just £13.60 and a single day ticket £5.10.

Top free talks at the show

Levison Wood is a professional explorer, writer and photographer. Since 2014 he has had four critically-acclaimed documentary series, in which he has walked the length of the Nile, the Himalayas, the Americas, and crossed the Caucasus.

Cicerone Guides’ experts will provide an environment where you can get good, relevant advice and insight, to make any trekking trip a success. The workshops will cover UK and novice long distance walking, Alpine and European trekking, trekking in the Himalaya, trekking in other regions of the world, and cycle touring.

Verena Meraldi is hosting a talk, delving into the importance of using expedition for a platform for science. If colder climates are more your thing, then this one is sure to pique your curiosity.

Reza Pakravan takes you on a journey through Africa, where he discovers the tribes, terrain and untouched beauty that Africa can offer.

Anna Blackwell has you covered if water sports are more your thing, where she kayaks the continent: from London to the Black Sea.