What's On | Adventure Travel Show 2019

Travel

What’s On | Adventure Travel Show 2019

The Adventure Travel Show is returning to Olympia London with a load of inspiring talks and events

We’re loving that the Adventure Travel Show is back at the Oympia London for another year, showcasing some of the most exciting travel experiences that the industry has to offer. Whilst rubbing shoulders with some of the UK’s most exciting travel explorers, writers and photographers, you’ll get the chance to expand your knowledge of working in the industry and discover some new areas to add to your ‘must visit’ locations list.

The show is taking place on the weekend of 19th – 20th January this year and has a great programme, covering the full spectrum of the adventure travel world. With 70 free talks organised around the show and the possibility to arrange your own personal seminars with some of the industry’s most in the know professionals.

Mpora, we’re happy to report, are able to offer 15% off to our readers. Just jump onto the Adventure Travel Show website and use the code MPORA for 15% off your ticket price, making a weekend ticket just £13.60 and a single day ticket £5.10.

Top free talks at the show

Levison Wood is a professional explorer, writer and photographer. Since 2014 he has had four critically-acclaimed documentary series, in which he has walked the length of the Nile, the Himalayas, the Americas, and crossed the Caucasus.

Cicerone Guides’ experts will provide an environment where you can get good, relevant advice and insight, to make any trekking trip a success. The workshops will cover UK and novice long distance walking, Alpine and European trekking, trekking in the Himalaya, trekking in other regions of the world, and cycle touring.

Verena Meraldi is hosting a talk, delving into the importance of using expedition for a platform for science. If colder climates are more your thing, then this one is sure to pique your curiosity.

Reza Pakravan takes you on a journey through Africa, where he discovers the tribes, terrain and untouched beauty that Africa can offer.

Anna Blackwell has you covered if water sports are more your thing, where she kayaks the continent: from London to the Black Sea.

Top seminars at the show

Motorcycle Travel for Absolute Beginners: Two-wheeled globetrotters, film-maker Austin Vince and author, Lois Pryce will start right at the beginning with a jargon-free, fun and inspiring seminar to get you excited about taking to two wheels and share a whole host of tips, info and resources.

Motorcycle Travel – Riding Beyond Europe: Maybe you’ve done a European road trip on your bike and want the next challenge – to Asia, Africa, South America or beyond…? Or you’re getting back into biking after a few years away. Whatever your travelling experience, you’ve got itchy wheels and you know that a motorcycle is the best way to see the world then check out this seminar on how to take your motorcycle travel to the next gear.

Adventure Planning Seminar: Thinking of a self-organised adventure? Then join world-renowned expedition planner Duncan Milligan and his expert panel who offer guidance, tips on preparation and logistics.

Wanderlust’s Multimedia Seminars: Wanderlust Magazine editors and leading industry experts will offer an introduction to the key areas of travel writing, travel photography and film-making. The seminars offer a mixture of informative lectures and open group discussion. They are designed to work alongside each other, so you can attend a single session, or come to more for a complete overview.

For more on the Adventure Travel Show, visit the official website. And if you’re buying tickets, remember, remember, remember to use discount code MPORA to get 15% off. 

Topics:

Adventure article information inspiration

