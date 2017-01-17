Megan Sullivan has just had the worst month of her life.

Sullivan’s crazy month began on the day of an important challenge. An experienced climber, she had been training for three years to climb Nose route on El Capitan in Yosemite, with a group. On the day of the actual climb however, something went wrong and she fell a terrifying 50 feet from the rock.

That experience would be enough of a bad month in anyone’s book, but Sullivan’s luck only went downhill from. Two weeks later, she was hit by a car.

Finally, on a routine check up only a few days later, she was diagnosed with skin cancer.

Rough, huh?