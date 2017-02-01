Yoga isn’t just about funny stretchy poses and deep breathing. There’s a whole lot more to this ancient tradition than initially meets the eye. Whether you are a yoga beginner or an advanced yogi, one of the best ways to deepen your yoga practice and understand what is beyond the surface is to read a yoga book.
Yoga books are a great insight into new perspectives on life, happiness and finding fulfilment from some of the best yoga teachers. You don’t need to pay lots of money to go to a workshop with a fancy yoga instructor (although that can also be beneficial). You just need to spend a few pounds on one of these eye-opening texts.
Interested? Read on…
