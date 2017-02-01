LIGHT ON YOGA BY B.K.S. IYENGAR

Photo: Thorsons Classics

We couldn’t write a list of yoga books without including B.K.S. Iyengar’s classic, Light On Yoga. Written by the world famous teacher, this book is often referred to as ‘the Bible of yoga’. It’s a photo illustrated guide designed to help yoga students develop their own home asana practice, explore yoga breathing techniques (pranayama) and learn Iyengar’s yoga philosophy for life and wellbeing. Iyengar believes that yoga is for everyone and that is exactly what this accessible book is about.

THE WISDOM OF YOGA: A SEEKER’S GUIDE TO EXTRAORDINARY LIVING BY STEPHEN COPE

Photo: Bantam Books

Some might find The Yoga Sutras of Patanjali a little heavy going. They were after all written over 1,500 years ago by a Hindu sage. However, they do contain the important origins of the yogic tradition that we follow today. Yoga isn’t just about postures after all – the Yoga Sutras contain musings about the whole of human existence. What causes suffering? How can I live a happy life? How can I maximise my own potential? Stephen Cope’s book The Wisdom of Yoga is a great modern insight to the Yoga Sutras, showing their teachings through a group of modern friends stuck in various predicaments. It’s really worth a read.

