Cycle Touring in the UK | 5 of the Best Bike Routes

Heading out on your first cycle touring adventure can be a daunting prospect. Luckily the UK hosts some fantastic routes for cycling that can be easily completed by beginners.

There are a wide range of sources online to help plan your tour, but this guide will give you five of the best. From a leisurely couple of days along the Thames Valley, to an epic 850 mile journey from John O’ Groats to Land’s End, there are routes to suit everyone’s needs and abilities.

Bicycle tourist with loaded bike riding on an empty road

If it’s your first time cycle touring then be prepared for some unexpected adventures as you discover the thrill of travel by two wheels. And remember to pack your rain jacket