Cycle touring is a great way to experience the world, and having the right ride to realise your two wheeled adventure is an important decision, especially when you are ready to make a bigger investment.

Photo: iStock

There are plenty of great affordable touring bikes out there on the market but (check out our guide to the best touring bikes under £1,000 here) but here we’re looking at the best higher-end touring bikes. These models will often feature higher-spec components focused on durability and reliability.