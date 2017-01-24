Best Touring Bikes | 5 Great Cycle Touring Bikes Over £1000 - Mpora

Adventure Cycling & Cycle Touring

Best Touring Bikes | 5 Great Cycle Touring Bikes Over £1000

These high-end touring bikes are among the best on the market

Cycle touring is a great way to experience the world, and having the right ride to realise your two wheeled adventure is an important decision, especially when you are ready to make a bigger investment.

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-over-£1000-Woman-Shopping
Photo: iStock

There are plenty of great affordable touring bikes out there on the market but (check out our guide to the best touring bikes under £1,000 here) but here we’re looking at the best higher-end touring bikes. These models will often feature higher-spec components focused on durability and reliability.

1) Cinelli Bootleg Hobo

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-over-£1000-Cinelli
Appropriately named, the Bootleg Hobo embodies the spirit of cycle touring. Photo: Cinelli

Prices from: £1150
More info: bootleg.it

Cinelli are better known for their awesome track-bike range, but this touring machine shouldn’t from the Italian outfit shouldn’t be overlooked. With a classic look featuring bar-end shifters, this is a touring bike to be seen riding.

2) Salsa Fargo

Best Touring Bikes | 5 over £1000, Salasa Fargo
As much a dirt bike as it is a tourer, the Salsa Fargo gives you a range of riding options. Photo: Salsa.

Prices from: £1400
More info: salsacycles.com

This bike has evolved heavily since its inception eight years ago and is now more set-up for off-road adventures. However it is another great all-rounder with the ability to mount 29er tyres for a weekend in the mountains, or strap on the panniers and take it to the road on your next cycle tour.

3) Genesis Tour de Fer

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-over-£1000-Tour-de-Fer.
Another great looking bike from British manufacturers, Genesis. Photo: Genesis.

Prices from: £1500
More info: genesisbikes.co.uk

This workhorse touring bike from Genesis is the bigger brother of the nimble Croix de Fer model. Featuring disc brakes, racks, mudguards, and even dynamo powered headlights, all you need to do is ride!

4) Cannondale Touring

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-over-£1000-Cannondale
Cannondale’s Tourer definitely shares the same aesthetic as their road bike range. Photo: Cannondale.

Prices from: £2100
More info: cannondale.com

If you are into your high-end groupsets, then this bike is definitely the one for you. Featuring Shimano Ultegra, and a sportier appearance, this is a touring bike you wouldn’t mind taking on your local club run.

5) Oxford Bike Works Rohloff Tourer

Best-Touring-Bikes-5-over-£1000-Oxford-Bike-Works
A Rohloff hub is a big investment, but will last much longer than a regular groupset. Photo: Oxford Bike Works.

Prices from: £2700
More info: oxfordbikeworks.co.uk

The first on the list with featuring the legendary Rohloff Hub, a sealed set of gears that require virtually no maintenance, and have a host of other benefits. Whilst at the steep end of this price category, this touring bike will be a worthwhile investment when durability and longevity are in mind.

