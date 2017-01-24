If you’ve ridden some cycle touring routes in the UK and are feeling confident enough to take on some bigger challenges, then this guide will stoke your enthusiasm for a two wheeled European adventure. Europe is a cycle tourist’s dream, with well organised bike paths that are well maintained and easy to follow. Cheap flights and ferry crossings mean that a cycling holiday in Europe has never been easier.

Europe has endless possibilities for cycle touring. Photo: iStock

There are many great routes that span the length of Europe, but not everyone has the luxury of time. With this in mind, these routes can all be completed in two weeks or less – making them ideal for a short summer break. Each route also features major cities at the start and finish making it easy to get to, and providing opportunities for a city-break at either end.

So dig out your phrase book, load up your panniers, and prepare for a European cycling adventure.

1) The River Danube