Screenshot via. Fox 32 News/Canary.

A bear walks into a house, and starts playing the piano…

This might sound like the start of a bad joke but it’s actually our introduction to footage of a bear that literally walked into a house in Vail, Colorado, and started playing the piano.

Now, admittedly the piano-playing bear doesn’t play the piano for long. Nor, does it appear to be playing any tune in particular. However, here at Mpora, we know potential when we hear it. And friends, let us be clear, this bear has most definitely got potential. Don’t believe us? Just shut your eyes and concentrate on PianoBear delivering some sweet, sweet, music thing. Sounds good, right? Sounds real good.