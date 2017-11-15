Screenshot via YouTube (Coconut Crab Conservation)

Nature is mad, isn’t it? Like, it’s genuinely insane.

In the hustle and bustle of our day-to-day life, we’re guilty of forgetting just how crazy nature can be. And then sometimes, out of nowhere and like a bullet straight from the blue, it’ll fire something our way that makes us rub our eyeballs in disbelief till they’re bloodshot raw.

Usually, these “nature is bonkers” realisations will happen when we’re watching a programme narrated by the one, the only, Sir David Attenborough. See Blue Planet II. Other times, these realisations will occur when we’re just casually browsing the internet on a weekday and stumble across, I don’t know, a video of a coconut crab literally eating a bird.

Bird-eating-crab. Bird-eating-crab. Bird. Eating. Crab.

The shocking footage was shot by researcher Mark Laidre while he was visiting the Chagos Archipelago. Laidre watched on as the coconut crab, which have a one metre leg span when fully grown, climbed a tree to a low-lying branch where the bird (a red-footed booby) was napping. The crustacean then approached the bird, broke the bone in its wing and sent it falling to the ground below.