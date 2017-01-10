“All things bright and beautiful” went the song that many of us learnt as a child. “All creatures great and small”. Glorious, isn’t it. It was a song popular among our Victorian ancestors, who enjoyed the notion of all animals living in harmony.

Ah yes, Jenifer the duck waddling around to Mr Bear’s house for a cup of tea. Graham the brave lion looking after all of his animal friends. Lisa the Tsetse fly, who lives exclusively off the blood of mammals, spreading Trypanosomiasis, otherwise known as the deadly Sleeping Sickness, around humans as she does so.

Hang on… What?!

That’s right. For every fluffy duckling, or adorable panda holding an umbrella, there are some really, really nasty living things out there, and we’re not just talking about the people on the board of FIFA.

We’ve rounded up five of the nastiest, vilest, and most despicable living things known to man. This is one zoo you won’t want to take a date to.

5) The Horsehair Worm