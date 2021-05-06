Watch The Crash Reel For 'This and That' Edit - Mpora

Mountain Biking

Danny MacAskill & Kriss Kyle Share Crash Reel From Their New Video ‘This and That’

Get a behind-the-scenes look at Scottish bike riders Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle’s new video ‘This and That’

Danny MacAskill and Kriss Kyle have been very busy bikers this week, releasing their collaboration ‘This and That’. The video sees the duo hit the woodland trails and sandstone cliffs of Nescliffe in Shropshire, before going on to test out some street obstacles on Blackpool’s seafront.

We have now been graced with the crash reel from said video and, as you can imagine, Danny and Kriss have some mad spills for us to enjoy. Unsurprisingly, those jaw-dropping stunts and gravity-defying tricks don’t get nailed first time every time.

It’s nice to see that the Scottish bike wizards are indeed human and fall just like the rest of us. Granted they do it in style, but it’s refreshing to know that they don’t get it perfect all the time. Give this behind-the-scenes footage a look and maybe try and see if you can go one better than Danny and Kriss by landing these tricks on your first attempt (good luck).

Topics:

Action Sports video

