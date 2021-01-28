The Slabs | Danny MacAskill Gets Steep On The Isle Of Skye - Mpora

Share

Mountain Biking

The Slabs | Danny MacAskill Gets Steep On The Isle Of Skye

Watch Danny MacAskill take on the legendary Dubh Slabs on the edge of the Cuillins

We’re so used to seeing Danny MacAskill do amazing things on his bike that we sometimes, ever so often, forget just what an unbelievably good rider is. Like all the best athletes on the planet, he regularly makes the extraordinary look incredibly easy. There is, of course, a reason Danny can do this stuff on a bike that you can’t and that reason is, I’m afraid to say, talent; buckets of the stuff.

What Danny does in his new video ‘The Slabs’ though isn’t just about talent, although it certainly helps, it’s about having balls the size of moons as well. It’s about having the courage to do what, to the eyes of mere bike-riding mortals like ourselves, looks borderline suicidal.

Filmed on the Isle of Skye, this seriously extreme challenge sees our Danny ride down the legendary Dubh Slabs on the edge of the Cuillins. It’s known as one of the most remote of Scotland’s classic moderate climbing routes, serving up some of the finest friction slabs known to man. It’s less known as a mountain biking route… until now, that is.

The video, a We are Peny Media production directed by Robbie Meade and Danny, shows our intrepid bike riding supremo scramble to just below the summit of Sgurr Dubh Beag / Little Black Peak (733m). He takes on this technical section of the Dubh Ridge unroped, with his bike strapped to his back.

From there, the challenge begins in full. Set against an epic backdrop of unrivalled wilderness, Danny navigates his way down the ludicrously steep (especially on a bike) 900 metre route. The black ‘boiler-plated’ Gabbro slabs look particularly scary, and that’s before we’ve even told you about the exposed steps and drop offs, buttresses and grassy clefts, that separate him from the tranquil shores of Loch Coruisk down at sea level.

Afterwards, Danny had this to say about it all: “I was pretty nervous tackling a lot of the obstacles on the route. The most challenging part was definitely the final 200 metre slab vertical section, which on the first day was just not possible to ride. It was very exposed and had a very difficult run out.

“This made the grip, braking and balance very difficult. You literally feel gravity just pulling you down the rock and when the only thing stopping you is your brakes you really feel how steep it is. Luckily it all worked out and I managed to get off the slab onto the grass reasonably controlled.

“As much as I enjoyed riding the Dubh Slabs, the most memorable emotion was the relief and satisfaction heading back over the loch on the boat after finishing the filming!  I really hope everyone enjoys this video and we hope it inspires some fun bike adventures when we are allowed to properly explore Scotland again.”

You May Also Like

Danny Daycare | Watch Danny MacAskill’s Hilarious Attempt At Child Care

Gymnasium | Danny MacAskill Visits The Sports Hall And Gets Creative In New Edit

Mountain Biking Movies | 10 of the Best

The Ridgeline | This Gee Atherton Footage Is An Absolute Must Watch

Share

Topics:

Adventure video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Will It Reach? | The Christian Bagg Journey

The story of Christian Bagg and his Bowhead Reach trike shows us that no journey is impossible

Will It Reach? | Christian Bagg And His Bowhead Reach Adaptive Electric Mountain Bike
Travel

The Social Influence | New Zealand vs Instagram

Is it time to start looking at the world in a different way? New Zealand definitely think so

The Social Influence | New Zealand Tourism Video Tackles Instagram Travel
Skiing

Romanian Getaway | Bear Chases Skier In Predeal

Nothing quite like a relaxing bit of skiing, unless you're this guy... being chased by a bear

Watch This Skier Get Chased By A Bear In Romania's Predeal Ski Area
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Campervans | Design Your Own With Jack's Shack

One day you'll hit the road in your very own fully customised campervan

Custom Campervans | Design Your Own Adventure Van With Jack's Shack
Skiing

Fight, Fight, Fight | Cross Country Skier Attacks Rival

We love to see angry athletes losing their marbles, don't we?

Cross Country Skiing | Watch The Moment Russian Attacks His Rival At World Cup Event
Skateboarding

Best Skateboarding Games | 7 You Need To Play

Fancy reliving your skating days? Save yourself an injury and play these skateboarding games instead

Best Skateboarding Games | 7 You Need To Play
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production