When it comes to the various forms of camping, beach camping is hard to beat. The secluded coves, the spectacular clifftops, the fresh sea breezes, and the sandy stretches as far as the eye can see; it doesn’t really get much more idyllic. And, of course, what with Britain being an island the options for beach camping close to home are almost endless. So from the top of Scotland to the southernmost point of England, here’s 10 of the UK’s best beachside campsites

1) Glenbrittle Campsite – Isle of Skye

Pictured: Glenbrittle Campsite on the Isle of Skye

In a country that’s home to as much beautiful scenery as Scotland, it says a lot that the Isle of Skye is widely considered by many to be the most beautiful place north of the border. A genuine feast for the eyes this place, even if the weather isn’t always up to much.

Wild camping in Scotland is of course something that everyone should try at least once, especially as Scotland (alongside Dartmoor) is one of only two places in the UK it’s legal to wild camp. But, of course, this approach doesn’t sit right with everyone and that’s why we’re telling Isle of Skye visitors looking for a coastal campsite to check out Glenbrittle Campsite.

Sitting at the base of Skye’s epic Black Cuillin mountains, Glenbrittle is a seriously rugged place to spend the night. Chuck a stone in the right direction and you’ll hit Loch Brittle Beach. Get your walking boots on and head in the opposite direction, and you’ll hit some fun / gnarly terrain that’s got something for everyone – whether you’re a climber, a hiker, or a scrambler.

The campsite, home to a nice little cafe that’s ideal for caffeine addicts, is open from the start of April to the end of September. Prices per night are £10 for adults, £7 for children (free for under fives), and £6 for an electric hook-up. Oh and, of course, if you love the tasty of whisky be sure to stroll on over to the famous Talisker distillery for a wee taste test – making sure, if you can help it, not to fall asleep in a random hedge on the roughly 10 mile walk back to your tent.