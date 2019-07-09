Life’s A Beach | 19 Beach Puns That Deserve A Sanding Ovation
Clap your sands together and give these beach puns a round of applause
You Have To Sand It To Us These Beach Puns Are Very Good
Think of a subject and it’s likely we’ve compiled a collection of
puns around that subject. Surfing puns, skiing puns, climbing puns, camping puns, cycling puns, mountain biking puns, yoga puns, travel puns; you name it, we’ll pun it. Pun it hard. And so, with that in mind, look no further than our collection of outsanding beach puns (outsanding, as in… err… outstanding). 1) Jay-Z has more sand than he knows what to do with. He’s got 99 problems but a beach ain’t one
2) Went to the beach and sculpted a Ford Mondeo with turrets. Made a tidy profit on it. Sand car sells
3) Asked the barman for a lager shandy. Ended up with an entire beach in my Carlsberg
4) Had a neck and neck race with some water on a beach. Tide
5) How do beaches greet each other? With a ‘sandshake’
6) What’s the sandiest fruit? Copacabanana
7) Dido once put an entire beach in her mouth. She’s still got sand in her chews
8) A fringe of land at the end of a large body of water came up to me at a party and introduced itself as Dave. I said “Are you shore?”
9) Hear about the incredibly confident bit of land that met the sea. It was 100% shore about everything
10) Hear about the bit of land near the sea that couldn’t make a decision. It wasn’t so shore
11) Seen that coming-of-age film about four sea turtles who go off to find a dead sea turtle? It’s called ‘Sand by Me’
Related Articles
Surfing
Clap your sands together and give these beach puns a round of applause You Have To Sand It To Us These Beach Puns Are Very...
Surfing
Clap your sands together and give these beach puns a round of applause You Have To Sand It To Us These Beach Puns Are Very...
Newsletter Terms & Conditions
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Read our full
Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.
Cookies help us deliver our services.
By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies.
Learn More
Accept
production
Share