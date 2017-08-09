Coleman Kobuk Valley 3 Plus Tent

Price: £100

More information: coleman.eu

The best tents for camping in the summer have to be capable of keeping you dry on trips to the middle of nowhere, but also able to handle the mud, sweat and tears of a music festival.

Thankfully this ticks both boxes. The Coleman Kobuk Valley 3 Plus is one of the best festival tents we’ve ever slept in, chiefly thanks to the innovative ‘Blackout Bedroom’ feature. The inside of the tent is coated in black material which stops sunlight coming in and waking you up early.

Not only is it dark inside the blackout material also keeps it up to 5 degrees cooler than other tents, so you don’t feel like you’re cooking either. Having tested this ourselves at a rare, warm Glastonbury this year, we can honestly say it’s a game changer – Mpora slept until midday on some of the hottest days of the summer. Being hungover in a tent has never felt so comfortable.

Of course it’s not just for festivals – the blackout bedroom is really useful feature wherever you’re camping and the tent is waterproof enough to handle anything the British summer can throw at it – whether it’s a rainy mission to Scafell Pike or a wet weekend at Secret Garden Party.