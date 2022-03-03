Camping, as we know it, is changing. The popularity of nights spent in the outdoors is on the rise, and so is the demand for gear that will improve the camping experience. There’s a whole host of items you can equip yourselves with to transform your traditional camping trip into one with a bit of luxury, and no we’re not talking glamping levels here. Think more along the lines of lightweight cool boxes, insulated wine bottle flasks, and outdoor pizza ovens; that sort of thing. Without further ado, here’s six items that will take your camping holiday to the next level this year.

Dometic Cool-Ice WCI 13

Price: £95.00

Keeping it cool while keeping it cool. Now available in the colours glow, slate, and ocean, Dometic’s Cool-Ice WCI 13 is our pick when it comes to the enhanced camping trip essential – the ice box. Once you’ve added the ice packs, Dometic’s WCI does a great job at keeping your items cool for up to 10 days, everything from fish and bait to burgers and beers. Worried about the weight of it? No problem. Dometic’s WCI 13 comes in at less than 3kg, leaving plenty of room to pack as much beer as you need.

Kelty Essential Chair

Price: $74.95

The most essential, the goes-with-out-saying, the best of all. Don’t bother embarking on any sort of camping trip in 2022 without Kelty’s Essential Chair. Consisting of a durable steel frame and a padded roll-tote, the Essential can hold up to 136kg of person. With both the armrests and drink holder being adjustable, you’ll be relaxing in style with your drink of choice this summer.

Rumpl Original Puffy Blanket

Price: £90

Rumpl’s Original Puffy Blanket uses the same technical design features found in insulated jackets, making it our pick if you want to make those campsite mornings a little warmer (and better). Packing durable water repellent (DWR) technology, the blanket will serve as a perfect companion on the mistier mornings of your trip. It also comes with corner loops, meaning you can stake your Puffy Blanket to the ground.

Hydroflask Wine Bottle

Price: £30

Hydroflask’s insulated wine bottle could be a fancy addition to this year’s camping trip. Holding an entire standard 750ml bottle’s worth of wine, the cooler features a TempShield double-wall vacuum that will keep your drink at the right temperature. It won’t retain any flavours from previous wines either as it’s made with a durable pro-grade stainless steel. Whether it’s a party under the stars you’re thinking of or something more low-key, the Hydroflask wine bottle cooler will make sure your drink is just as you’d like it to be.

Decathlon Quechua Camping Pillow

Price: £5.99

A good night’s sleep can be a solid building block for a good camping trip, can’t it? With that in mind, Decathlon’s Quechua Camping Pillow is our pick for elevating your night’s sleep on your camping trips. Being fully waterproof, and offering adjustable firmness, means you’ll wake up comfortable and ache-free. It’s available in the colours dark petrol blue and putty grey.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Outdoor Pizza Oven

Price: £299

They rarely cross paths, but when camping meets fresh pizza we’ve got to say something about it. The Ooni Koda outdoor pizza oven is a compact and easily set-up piece of gear that’ll lift your camping trip to pizzeria heights. That’s pretty much the best thing ever, right? Once you’ve set it up, the Ooni Koda will be ready to start in just 15 minutes, heating 12 inch pizzas quickly with temperatures up to 500°C. With built-in gas ignition and a flame safety device, the oven offers a safe way of cooking up tasty feasts while you camp.

