Glamping is a luxury camping experience that mixes aspects of the outdoors with comfier, and notably more furnished, accommodation. A portmanteau of the words ‘glamorous’ and ‘camping’, glamping is popular because it eliminates a lot of the hassle associated with traditional camping while still providing a chance to spend time close to nature. From the the countryside and coastline to the woodlands, there are opportunities to engage with nature in the coolest ways possible right across the UK . Glamping can be the perfect option for families, or couples, that are looking to spend time in an unconventional outdoor setting and don’t want to put up their own shelter.
Many of us, of course, love the thrill of roughing it in nature – wild camping on a windswept hill, or in a bivvy bag in the middle of some forest. For others though, that’s not quite comfortable enough. That’s where glamping can come in. For those of us who want a bit of the outdoors but don’t feel good about slumming it in the middle of a national park, or on some windy and wet cliff edge, the chances are that there’s a glamping option out there that’s right for them. The spectrum of what actually constitutes glamping stretches far in both directions. From classic treehouses that immerse you in the greenery of forests to flying saucers in Wales, there’s something for everyone.
Over the course of this guide, we will attempt to answer the following questions.
- What is glamping?
- How does glamping differ to camping?
- What are the different types of glamping (pod, yurt etc)?
- How much does glamping cost?
