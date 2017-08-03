12 Crazy, Creative, And Cool Tent Designs For Your Summer Camping Adventures - Mpora

12 Crazy, Creative, And Cool Tent Designs For Your Summer Camping Adventures

These fun tents will really make you standout at the campsite.

Tents are useful. They shelter you from the elements in a way that thin air just doesn’t, and are a truly vital component of any outdoorsy adventure. But tents are, let’s face it, also extremely boring. Block colours, big brand logo somewhere on the side; you know the formula.

Wouldn’t it be so much more fun if tents were, well, a bit, you know, fun? Shoutout to Field Candy then, who are clearly singing from the same hymn sheet as us with their big collection of weird and wacky designs. You name it, this lot have ‘tented’ it.

Sandwich tent? They’ve ‘tented’ it. Watermelon tent? ‘Tented’ it already, mate.  Iron Maiden tent? Consider it well and truly ‘tented’. Tent that looks like a tiny pub? OK. OK. OK. You get the idea.

Conclusion: these tents are cool.

1) ‘What a Melon’

Photo via. Field Candy.

2) ‘Picnic Perfect’

Photo via. Field Candy.

3) ‘World’s Smallest Pub’

Photo via. Field Candy.

4) ‘Tow The Line’

Photo via. Field Candy.

5) Iron Maiden’s ‘The Trooper’

Photo via. Field Candy.

6) ‘Cheese Please’

Photo via. Field Candy.

7) ‘Get a Room’

Photo via. Field Candy.

8) ‘By the Light of the Fire’

Photo via. Field Candy.

9) ‘Animal Farm’

Photo via. Field Candy.

10) ‘Grasslands’

Photo via. Field Candy.

11) ‘Birds of a Feather’

Photo via. Field Candy.

12) ‘Wow’

Photo via. Field Candy.

