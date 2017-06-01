20 Camping Puns That Are Really In-Tents

“Hahahahahaha! These camping puns are funny” (Photo via. Getty Images).

Here at Mpora, we love puns. We love yoga puns. We love ski puns. We love travel puns. We love puns about anything, and everything. If puns were a tasty beverage, we’d down it. If puns were a food, we’d gorge ourselves stupid on them. Puns. Puns. Puns. We love puns.

We also love camping. And what happens when a love of camping meets a love of puns? You guessed it. Camping puns. Hilarious, laugh-out-loud, so-bad-they-re-good, camping puns. Enjoy.

1) You can’t run through a campsite. You can only ran…because it’s past tents

2) Went bivvy bagging in a bowl of chicken korma. It was mild camping

3) I told the doctor that I’m so stressed I feel like a pair of gazebos. He told me I’m two tents

4) I once went wild camping inside a kitchen utensil used for straining solids from liquids. It was sievey bagging

5) Did you hear about the pair of honey-making insects that fell in love on a camping trip? It was tent two bee