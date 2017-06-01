20 Camping Puns That Are Really In-Tents

"You can't run through a campsite. You can only ran...because it's past tents."
Here at Mpora, we love puns. We love yoga puns. We love ski puns. We love travel puns. We love puns about anything, and everything. If puns were a tasty beverage, we’d down it. If puns were a food, we’d gorge ourselves stupid on them. Puns. Puns. Puns. We love puns.
We also love camping. And what happens when a love of camping meets a love of puns? You guessed it. Camping puns. Hilarious, laugh-out-loud, so-bad-they-re-good, camping puns. Enjoy.
1) You can’t run through a campsite. You can only ran…because it’s past tents
2) Went bivvy bagging in a bowl of chicken korma. It was mild camping
3) I told the doctor that I’m so stressed I feel like a pair of gazebos. He told me I’m two tents
4) I once went wild camping inside a kitchen utensil used for straining solids from liquids. It was sievey bagging
5) Did you hear about the pair of honey-making insects that fell in love on a camping trip? It was tent two bee
6) Kendrick Lamar was really enjoying his camping trip, until he had to put up his tent. “Pitch, don’t kill my vibe,” he said
7) Adventurous painter and decorators won’t go anywhere without their camping matte
8) Went camping with Crowded House. They all had four-season-in-one-day sleeping bags
9) My friend didn’t have a tent with him so he pissed on a bag of Earl Grey. “Tea-pee,” he said
10) Built an emergency shelter out of cereal boxes. Called it my snap, crackle, and pop-up tent
11) Went camping with Mo Farah, Alistair Brownlee, Laura Trott, and Jason Kenny. It was a right champ-site
12) When I was naughty as a kid, I had to serve as the floor of a tent as punishment. Man, I hated being the grounded-sheet
13) Ever had sex while camping? It’s fucking in-tents
14) I asked my llama if his cousin wanted to go camping. He said alpaca tent
15) I lost my job keeping people warm at the campsite. “You’re fired wood,” they said
16) When the man said that he was pitching me his business, I didn’t realise he was selling his only tent
17) I had planned to show a friend the inside of my camping set up, but in the end he only got to see the outside. When he looked disappointed I said sorry, that was not my in-tent
18) I never bring my OCD friend to music festivals because it tents to get messy
19) I told my mate he was shit at lighting firewood. He got really angry. I told him he had the wrong end of the stick
20) I wasn’t sure about camping but a guy roped me into it
Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.
Share