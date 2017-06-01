20 Camping Puns That Are Really In-Tents - Mpora

Share

Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

20 Camping Puns That Are Really In-Tents

"You can't run through a campsite. You can only ran...because it's past tents."

“Hahahahahaha! These camping puns are funny” (Photo via. Getty Images).

Here at Mpora, we love puns. We love yoga puns. We love ski puns. We love travel puns. We love puns about anything, and everything. If puns were a tasty beverage, we’d down it. If puns were a food, we’d gorge ourselves stupid on them. Puns. Puns. Puns. We love puns.

We also love camping. And what happens when a love of camping meets a love of puns? You guessed it. Camping puns. Hilarious, laugh-out-loud, so-bad-they-re-good, camping puns. Enjoy.

1) You can’t run through a campsite. You can only ran…because it’s past tents

“Hahahahaha! Ran…because it’s past tents. CAMPING PUNS” (Photo via Getty Images).

2) Went bivvy bagging in a bowl of chicken korma. It was mild camping

3) I told the doctor that I’m so stressed I feel like a pair of gazebos. He told me I’m two tents

4) I once went wild camping inside a kitchen utensil used for straining solids from liquids. It was sievey bagging

5) Did you hear about the pair of honey-making insects that fell in love on a camping trip? It was tent two bee

“Hahahahaha! Seriously, these camping puns are just too good” (Photo via Getty Images).

6) Kendrick Lamar was really enjoying his camping trip, until he had to put up his tent. “Pitch, don’t kill my vibe,” he said

7) Adventurous painter and decorators won’t go anywhere without their camping matte

8) Went camping with Crowded House. They all had four-season-in-one-day sleeping bags

9) My friend didn’t have a tent with him so he pissed on a bag of Earl Grey. “Tea-pee,” he said

“Hahaha! These camping puns are tastier than a cup of tea” (Photo via Getty Images).

10) Built an emergency shelter out of cereal boxes. Called it my snap, crackle, and pop-up tent

11) Went camping with Mo Farah, Alistair Brownlee, Laura Trott, and Jason Kenny. It was a right champ-site

12) When I was naughty as a kid, I had to serve as the floor of a tent as punishment. Man, I hated being the grounded-sheet

13) Ever had sex while camping? It’s fucking in-tents

14) I asked my llama if his cousin wanted to go camping. He said alpaca tent

“Hahahahahahahaha! ALPACA TENT” (Photo via Getty Images).

15) I lost my job keeping people warm at the campsite. “You’re fired wood,” they said

16) When the man said that he was pitching me his business, I didn’t realise he was selling his only tent

17) I had planned to show a friend the inside of my camping set up, but in the end he only got to see the outside. When he looked disappointed I said sorry, that was not my in-tent

18) I never bring my OCD friend to music festivals because it tents to get messy

“HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA! CAMPING PUNS” (Photo via Getty Images).

19) I told my mate he was shit at lighting firewood. He got really angry. I told him he had the wrong end of the stick

20) I wasn’t sure about camping but a guy roped me into it

You May Also Like:

53 Mountain Bike Puns So Bad They’ll Probably Ruin Your Life

23 Ways To Make A Camping Trip Really Really Awkward

Share

Topics:

laughter Listicle Puns surprise

Related Articles

Food & Nutrition

Opinion | This Airport Sandwich Sums Up What It Means To Be British In 2017

Don't try and fight it. We are this sandwich.

Opinion | This Rubbish Airport Sandwich Sums Up What It Means To Be British In 2017
The Environment

Climate Change | Trump Takes USA Out of Paris Agreement

Obama believes leaving the Paris deal will not help the US economy in the future

5 Takeaways From President Trump Taking America out of the Paris Agreement
Surfing

Healing Breaks | How Surfing Saved These US Soldiers from the Horrors of Vietnam

California Surf Museum’s new exhibition is dedicated to the surfer-soldiers that caught waves moments from the battlefield, and teaches how surfing can heal both physically...

Surfing in the Vietnam War | How Catching Waves Saved These Soldiers
Surfing

Adventure-gram | Stephanie Gilmore, Surfer

Why the Aussie wave rider is the ultimate soul surfer

Stephanie Gilmore, Surfer | Adventure-gram
Hiking & Trail Running

3 Days on the Rota Vicentina | Finding Peace on the Remote Coastal Paths of Portugal

In search of peace and solitude on the coast of Portugal

Rota Vicentina Guide | Trail Running on Portugal's Deserted Coastal Paths
Camping, Bushcraft & Survival

Wild Camping in Wales | Between Fear and Peace on the Mountains of Snowdonia

Hiking, scrambling, bivvy bagging, and surviving near-death experiences in the Welsh outdoors.

Wild Camping in Wales | A Journey Between Fear and Peace on the Mountains of Snowdonia
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production