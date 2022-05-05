In recent times, we’ve made no secret of the fact that we’re big fans of Dometic. We love the brand’s huge road trip vibes, love the quality of the gear they produce, love the sense that they’re all about getting outside, going on a journey, and staying outside for considerable stretches of time. Dometic are, for want of a better word, ‘legit’ in that best kind of way. Of the countless brands who’ve pitched that whole ‘go on, quit your nine to five and live the van life’ scenario, very few have come as close to making us very almost do precisely that as this lot. They make it seem plausible, make it something we could visualise ourselves doing and, most importantly of all, make it seem like a genuinely enjoyable lifestyle choice. We met some of the brand’s ambassadors at a fun event in Scotland last year, and the experience underlined our thoughts about the practical equipment Dometic consistently cook up.

All of which leads us, rather neatly (we think), onto news of an upgrade for Dometic’s popular HUB activity shelter. The product’s evolved in a number of interesting ways, and the changes fully justify that number being added to the end of its name (it’s called HUB 2 now). It’s been designed as a standalone shelter, nothing revolutionary there but bear with us, and is lighter and more compact than its predecessor. It utilises Weathershield Redux material, is made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and is Global Recycled Standard certified. This new Weathershield Redux material, with its green credentials, demonstrates Dometic’s desire to help drive sustainability within the industry.

Credit: Dometic

What else do you need to know about the Dometic HUB 2? Well, quick and fully deserved shout out for the Single Point Inflation technology first and foremost. It can be accessed through any of the legs, and makes setting up this versatile, activity-focused, standalone shelter as simple as something, well, incredibly simple. You’ll already have a sense of this by now, but the HUB 2 is perfect for a variety of outdoorsy adventures. Whether you’re day-trippers heading to the beach, mountain bikers heading to the hills, or road trippers looking to set up a properly comfy camp for yourself, you’ll almost certainly enjoy what this product brings to the mix.

For those who love the art of customising, you’ll be glad to know that optional side panels and an inner tent can be added here; offering outdoor enthusiasts the option of a fully enclosed shelter (with real sleeping-in potential). Weight bags can be added to secure the HUB 2, and there’s a removable toggle-in groundsheet for those seeking protection from wet and rugged terrain. Detachable QuickPitch straps, hand-pump, pegs and carry bag / backpack are included as standard, and it’s hard not to be impressed by how lightweight this spacious 2.3 metre cube actually is. It weighs 8.5kg, and has a recommended retail price of £575 / €665.

Credit: Dometic

**********

Head here for more information on the Dometic HUB.

You May Also Like

10 Best Road Trips In The UK

Land of the Road Trip | Exploring Scotland With The Dometic Ambassadors

6 Bits of Camping Gear That Will Elevate Your Outdoor Adventures This Year