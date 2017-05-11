Primus PrimeTech 2.3L Stove Set | Review

What should you look for in a good camping stove? First off you want something that’s lightweight and packs down small. Second, you want something which cooks quickly whatever the weather and third, you want a stove which uses gas efficiently – the more economical your stove, the less gas you’ll have to buy and the fewer canisters you’ll have to carry.

The Primus PrimeTech 2.3l Stove Set meets all three of these criteria brilliantly and then some. It’s small wonder then that this won one of the most coveted prizes in the Outdoor industry earlier this year, picking up a Gold Award at the massive ISPO Outdoor Tradeshow in Munich.

“The PrimeTech uses only about half as much fuel as traditional camping stoves.”

What struck us first when unpacking the PrimeTech Stove set was just how much kit Primus had managed to fit into it. Like Mary Poppins’ magic carpet bag, the implements just kept coming out of the neat little storage sack.

There are two pans, the PrimeTech pan with its built in heat exchanger fitting neatly inside a slightly larger anodised aluminium one. Inside this you have the stove itself, with its gas regulator, the pan handle (which cleverly doubles up as a pair of tongs), a sheet of foldable aluminium to protect the grass you’re cooking on and a piezo lighter. Topping all this off is the saucepan lid, which also doubles up as a strainer for pasta or rice.