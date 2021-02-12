We are fully aware that you’ve got a hankering for an adventure. The very thought of escaping far away into the woodlands in your camper is the only thing keeping you going through lockdown. Sadly, this is a long way off from happening, but don’t let go of those thoughts yet, because we have a trip around the block that’ll be right up your street.

Introducing the best Lego campervans across the internet. Yep. That’s right, brick by brick, we have built up a selection of some of the best designed camper creations for your eyes only.

It’s a simple recipe to follow. Lego bricks modelled in the shape of campervans. The result is beautiful craftsmanship that will have you scouring the web to buy enough pieces to make that Volkswagen camper you’ve always dreamt about.

Without further ado, let us press go on the Lego.

The Classic

This Lego camper is your toast with helpings of butter. It’s a cup of tea with a splash of milk and one sugar. It’s your pint of larger paired with a packet of ready salted crisps. I guess the point we are trying to make is that this Lego camper van is a certified classic.

It’s got everything you’d want your camper to have. A well-designed interior with enough space and a top-grade paint job that’s bound to fit into your Lego neighbourhood.

The Road Is My Home Now

It’s your thirteenth birthday, and you’re fed up of living with Mum and Dad. So you decide to do your best Kevin Patterson impression by turning to both and shouting, “I hate you, I wish I’d never been born!”

They send you directly to your room, but you’ll have the last laugh as you go straight to your gift-wrapped Lego blocks and start building your very own Lego campervan. A couple of hours into it, and you’re ready to hit the road and start your new life as a bohemian. But oh wait, you’re forgetting two important things; you’re not old enough to drive, and mum said she’s ordering pizza for tea.