The Best Lego Campervans In The World

It's not the size of your van, it's what you do with it that counts

We are fully aware that you’ve got a hankering for an adventure. The very thought of escaping far away into the woodlands in your camper is the only thing keeping you going through lockdown. Sadly, this is a long way off from happening, but don’t let go of those thoughts yet, because we have a trip around the block that’ll be right up your street.

Introducing the best Lego campervans across the internet. Yep. That’s right, brick by brick, we have built up a selection of some of the best designed camper creations for your eyes only.

It’s a simple recipe to follow. Lego bricks modelled in the shape of campervans. The result is beautiful craftsmanship that will have you scouring the web to buy enough pieces to make that Volkswagen camper you’ve always dreamt about.

Without further ado, let us press go on the Lego.

The Classic

This Lego camper is your toast with helpings of butter. It’s a cup of tea with a splash of milk and one sugar. It’s your pint of larger paired with a packet of ready salted crisps. I guess the point we are trying to make is that this Lego camper van is a certified classic.

It’s got everything you’d want your camper to have. A well-designed interior with enough space and a top-grade paint job that’s bound to fit into your Lego neighbourhood.

The Road Is My Home Now

It’s your thirteenth birthday, and you’re fed up of living with Mum and Dad. So you decide to do your best Kevin Patterson impression by turning to both and shouting, “I hate you, I wish I’d never been born!”

They send you directly to your room, but you’ll have the last laugh as you go straight to your gift-wrapped Lego blocks and start building your very own Lego campervan. A couple of hours into it, and you’re ready to hit the road and start your new life as a bohemian. But oh wait, you’re forgetting two important things; you’re not old enough to drive, and mum said she’s ordering pizza for tea.

The Bees Knees

We have now entered the realm of the high-end Lego campers, and this beautiful creation has everything one could ever need out on the open road. It’s been fitted with underfloor heating, smart technology, and it even comes with cup holders for all your beverage needs.

The One And Only

Jeepers. Isn’t this camper just beautiful? What a Lego camper this is, you can tell from looking at the design that blood, sweat, and tears have been put into this. God, if we could shrink ourselves down to borrower height, then we would. This would 100% become our new home on wheels.

Lieutenant Lego

You can become Lieutenant Lego in a flash by building this army-inspired camper that pays homage to the United States Marine Corps. A cool feature about this van is that those red chairs turn into gun turrets that shoot tiny Lego bricks. The perfect weapon for the looming Lego War.

The Overcompensator

The Overcompensator is big. It’s here to make some noise, wherever it goes. The same size as a Megabus, but strangely it has a much better colour scheme (with its mixture of blue, brown, and white, that’s really saying something).

Get yourself this Lego camper if you want to be a bully on the road and make a long-lasting impression on your fellow coloured-brick enthusiasts.

The Life-Sized Lego Van

No, your eyes aren’t lying to you. That really is a life-sized LEGO camper made entirely out of Lego bricks. It consists of 400,000 pieces of Lego and is modelled in the style of the classic Volkswagen Type 2.

Sadly it doesn’t have an engine fitted, but what a masterpiece it is.

The Picasso

If you want to make a statement, then The Picasso is the only Lego camper you’ll need. It has every colour imaginable on it, and it even has two types of wheels to give it that extra bit of panache.

Honestly, we don’t know how long this took to build but one thing’s for sure is that once it’s been seen it can’t be unseen.

The Lonesome Wolf

You don’t need anybody else in your life. You’re a lonesome wolf, and the only thing you care about is having an epic solo adventure. You’ve got the surfboard strapped to the top, ready to catch some epic waves. The bikes are attached to the back so you can grab a ride  as well.

You even had some spending money left over and decided to pimp out the exterior with some tinted windows to become the ruler of the roads.

Lego Van Gogh

Forget about Picasso.

A Lego Vincent Van Gogh “Starry Night” painting is a great way to finish up. This is a real thing. Lego are releasing this as a set you can buy and, quite frankly, the resemblance to the artist’s work is eerie.

#VanLife

production