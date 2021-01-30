Found it. Found the world’s greatest ever winter road trip vehicle. What is it exactly? Well, it’s not quite a shed and it’s not quite a truck. It’s sort of something in between, the kind of thing that might happen if the curly haired dad man who used to present Top Gear crashed into a backyard belonging to Ground Force king Alan Titchmarsh; the kind of thing that might come about if you downed eleven Heinekens before attempting to reverse park at your local gardening centre.

It’s chaos, sure, but it’s also art. Exhibit this thing in the Tate Modern, and charge £15 a ticket. Watch on as the #vanlife brigade flock to it in their hundreds and thousands, while the art critics stroke their chin beards and utter lines like “Yes, of course. This is post-modernist art theory in action, a comment on how capitalism has quite literally, and quite violently at times, merged with our natural habitats.”

This tiny wooden cabin on the back of a blue truck has been built by Austin Kratz, through his brand Wildbound Cabin Company. All jokes aside, we love it and can very much picture us rocking up to a ski resort in it (you know, when they’re all open again). Life on the road doesn’t get cosier than this.

Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)

Screenshot via YouTube (Down2Mob Overland)

For more on the Wildbound Cabin Company, check out their website.

