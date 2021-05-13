Best Treehouses In The UK For Adventure - Mpora

Share

Travel

9 Of The Best Treehouses In The UK To Stay In

Leaf your way through our rundown of the best UK's best treehouses. From the minimalist right on through to the truly luxurious, these are perfect for a weekend away

A treehouse adventure is a great and unique way to spend a night in the UK’s woodlands. It might be a bit on the luxurious side for some outdoorsy types, but if you want a comfortable and memorable sleep in a forest look no further. With everything from minimalist treehouse shelters to multiple bedroom hideouts, this list of the best treehouses in the UK to stay in really has got the lot.

Sky Den, Northumberland

Photo Credit: Canopy & Stars/ Mark Pinder

Are you a stargazing enthusiast? If yes, you’ll love our first entry on the list (the Sky Den). The treehouse’s triangular structure and design allows for the entire roof to open up, allowing you to experience a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic occurrence.

This glorious getaway opportunity is in Northumberland, nestled amongst the trees of Kielder Water and Forest Park. Born from the innovation of William Hardie Designs, the Sky Den has featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

The Sky Den has been designed in such a way that visitors can comfortably align themselves with nature and the elements. If you decide to holiday here, a number of outdoorsy activities await you – including climbing, fishing, and maybe even a spot of wild swimming.

Wildlife aficionados should pack their cameras as there’s a good chance you’ll sneak a peek at the native red squirrels and osprey in these parts.

Once dusk hits you at the Sky Den, you’ll be under one of the darkest skies in England – this is due to the generally low levels of light pollution in the Northumberland area. Bring your telescope and tell us what you can see up there in the heavens.

BOOK NOW

Bensfield Treehouse, East Sussex

Photo Credit: Quality Unearthed

We are swinging on over to the Bensfield Treehouse now, with its stunning Sussex backdrop. Arriving at this location is a lot more exciting than simply putting a key into a Yale. Your walk to the treehouse involves heading over a 24 metre rope bridge across a pond.

Once you cross over that threshold, you’ll be greeted with a modern-day treehouse masterpiece that’s been constructed around a mature oak tree. This glamping prospect has amenities such as a fully equipped kitchen and an ensuite shower room.

If it’s an idyllic romantic break you want then look no further. High Weald is the perfect place to spend a weekend, with cutesy countryside pubs where you can sink a couple of English ciders and chow down on a hearty ploughman’s lunch.

BOOK NOW

The Hudnalls Hideout Treehouse, Gloucestershire

Photo Credit: Visit Dean Wye

If you thought the last entry was handcrafted for couples, our next one potentially outfoxes it. This is an adults-only treehouse – meaning no kids or pets allowed.

The Hudnalls Hideout Treehouse is a secluded hideout in the Lower Wye Valley. Set in a two-acre private woodland, guests will have access to an exquisite wild flower meadow and an onsite orchard that’s perfect for picnics.

This secluded tree hideout has an outdoor copper bath for star spotting, a cosy lounge with a suspended fireplace, an outdoor firepit, and a DeliVita wood-fired pizza oven. The mezzanine bedroom has a bed positioned opposite a big, picture-perfect, window.  

If you must leave this slice of serenity, a little stroll to the nearby pretty village of St Briavels is a great way to stretch those legs. Get the historical St Briavels Castle on your travel itinerary.

BOOK NOW

Fernie Castle Treehouse, Fife

Photo Credit: Fernie Castle

When you first set eyes on the Fernie Castle Treehouse, nobody could blame you for thinking you’re at the pad of Rapunzel or Cinderella.

Surrounded by an army of six strong sycamores, your first glimpse of the ‘castle’ will be through the pines, rowans, and elderberries that surround it.

Despite its medieval look, it’s got all the mod-cons a person could ever need. There’s a king-size bed, plumbing, heating, flat-screen TV, and an espresso maker for a little bit of castle coffee in the mornings.

There’s amazing views of the surrounding Scottish countryside from balconies, and a even a swing for when you really want to chill. Each of the castle’s balconies have been draped in magical fairy lights for that extra bit of charm.

BOOK NOW

The Floating Tree Sphere, Dorset

Photo Credit: Airbnb

Staying in a treehouse is great and all that, but having a week in one that’s floating is surely an opportunity you want to gravitate towards. Go on. Spend a night in the Floating Tree Sphere in Dorset.

This unique vacation rental is set in a spectacular private location in the pretty Dorset countryside. The spherical sanctuary is packing everything you need for a romantic getaway with mains power, heating, a kitchen, a BBQ pit, and a bed with scenic views.

Sunny Bournemouth is just a 20-minute drive away from the treehouse, with Poole also only 10 minutes away. Whatever you do when down in Dorset, make sure you make some time for the Jurassic Coast with its honey-stained cliffs and borderline Mediterranean sea.

If you like the look of the Floating Tree Sphere, by the way, be sure to check out our list of the top 15 Airbnbs in the UK.

BOOK NOW

Chewton Glen Treehouse, Hampshire

Photo Credit: Chewton Glen

Is it a treehouse or a hotel? For our money, it’s a hybrid combination of the two and we are very much here for it. The Chewton Glen gives you five-star luxuriousness, 35 feet off the ground while surrounded by trees and dreamy forest views.

Your hotel-tree suite comes with under-floor heating, a walk-in shower, mood lighting, and a huge terrace with a hot tub to match. Depending on the size of your party, you can choose between studio, loft, or hideaway suites. If you have a large group, then the newly built “The Yews” is the ideal place to stay. This can house up to as many as twelve guests at once.

If you want to be in the wilderness but also have all the extravagance of a penthouse, then the Chewton Glen is the glamping trip you need to be booking.

BOOK NOW

Florence Springs, Wales

Photo Credit: Florence Springs

One place that needs to be on your shortlist this summer is a visit to Florence Springs. This tree township is located three or so miles away from the lionised beaches of Tenby and Saundersfoot. Come for the sand, stay for the world class seaside chippies.

Once you’re in the vicinity of Florence Springs, you won’t find yourself in much of a rush to leave. There’s nothing quite like unwinding in amongst the hobbit holes and yurts you’ll find here.

For a truly unforgettable experience, stay in Pyatt’s Nest or Cuckoo’s Nest. They’ll give you that unique glamping experience you’ve been on the hunt for. Crafted by local carpenters, they’ve been rigged with quirky little features. You’re never too old for a slide, are you?

Private gardens, eco wood-burning hot tubs, campfires, star-gazing benches, BBQ pits, and a fully-equipped kitchen – there’s everything you could need for your stay and more. As if that wasn’t enough, guests of the Springs are also invited to use the neighbouring Heatherton Leisure Park where they’ll receive a discount on activities such as go-karting and crazy golf.

BOOK NOW

Lost Meadow Treepod, Cornwall

Photo Credit: Canopy & Stars

This nice little sphere, suspended between two trees in Cornwall, looks like a cross between a golfer’s dream house and a super villain’s holiday home. The unusually designed Lost Meadow Treepod has been fitted with a wood burner and double-glazed windows, and has been cleverly engineered to hold up huge weights. Don’t worry, in other words. It’s not crashing down to earth anytime soon, even if you overdo it on the pub lunch portions.

The sphere is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Who knows? You might just encounter some roe deers and kingfishers while you’re here.

BOOK NOW

Ted’s Treehouse, Norfolk

Photo Credit: Canopy & Stars

We can’t confirm if this property is owned by Ted Danson, but what we can tell you is that it’s a very…  good place (sorry) to spend the night.

In all seriousness though, if you’re after a short but unique getaway then this two storey ‘shed in a tree’ provides a snug setting from which to enjoy the nature of Norfolk. The big selling point of Ted’s Treehouse is the affordable price, something that makes it a great option for couples on a budget.

The modest design of the living room here stretches outdoors onto a small balcony where you can indulge in a swift summertime drink.

BOOK NOW

You May Also Like

10 Best Road Trips In The UK

Famous Film Locations In Scotland | From Trainspotting To Harry Potter

10 Of The UK’s Best Wild Swimming Locations

Share

Topics:

Adventure

Related Articles

Travel

Wild Swimming | Best Spots In London

Cool off in the capital this summer by making a splash at one of London's wild swimming locations

The Best Wild Swimming Spots In London
Travel

Wild Swimming In The UK | 10 Of The Best Spots

For your next adventure, why not take a dip somewhere in the UK?

10 Of The UK's Best Wild Swimming Locations
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

We Go Outside Too | How Grief Led To Solidarity

A story of love, loss, and the healing powers of getting outdoors

We Go Outside Too | How Grief Catalysed This Group's Outdoor Solidarity
Multi Sport

British Exploring Society | Why Their Work Matters

Founded in 1932, the BES has a history of shaping young people to deal with the challenges of the world

89 Years of Adventure | How The British Exploring Society Helps Young People Connect With The Outdoors And Why It Matters
Travel

Wild Swimming | What You Need To Know

Dive into the world of wild swimming with the help of this essential information for beginners

Wild Swimming | What is it? Where Can You Go? What Equipment Do You Need? Is It Safe?
Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Hadrian's Wall | Ancient Border Adventure

In an increasingly divided United Kingdom, Nick Savage sets out on the old line between north and south

Fastpacking Hadrian's Wall | An Adventure On Northern England's Ancient Border
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production