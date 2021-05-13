A treehouse adventure is a great and unique way to spend a night in the UK’s woodlands. It might be a bit on the luxurious side for some outdoorsy types, but if you want a comfortable and memorable sleep in a forest look no further. With everything from minimalist treehouse shelters to multiple bedroom hideouts, this list of the best treehouses in the UK to stay in really has got the lot.

Sky Den, Northumberland

Photo Credit: Canopy & Stars/ Mark Pinder

Are you a stargazing enthusiast? If yes, you’ll love our first entry on the list (the Sky Den). The treehouse’s triangular structure and design allows for the entire roof to open up, allowing you to experience a once-in-a-lifetime cosmic occurrence.

This glorious getaway opportunity is in Northumberland, nestled amongst the trees of Kielder Water and Forest Park. Born from the innovation of William Hardie Designs, the Sky Den has featured on George Clarke’s Amazing Spaces on Channel 4.

The Sky Den has been designed in such a way that visitors can comfortably align themselves with nature and the elements. If you decide to holiday here, a number of outdoorsy activities await you – including climbing, fishing, and maybe even a spot of wild swimming.

Wildlife aficionados should pack their cameras as there’s a good chance you’ll sneak a peek at the native red squirrels and osprey in these parts.

Once dusk hits you at the Sky Den, you’ll be under one of the darkest skies in England – this is due to the generally low levels of light pollution in the Northumberland area. Bring your telescope and tell us what you can see up there in the heavens.

Bensfield Treehouse, East Sussex

Photo Credit: Quality Unearthed

We are swinging on over to the Bensfield Treehouse now, with its stunning Sussex backdrop. Arriving at this location is a lot more exciting than simply putting a key into a Yale. Your walk to the treehouse involves heading over a 24 metre rope bridge across a pond.

Once you cross over that threshold, you’ll be greeted with a modern-day treehouse masterpiece that’s been constructed around a mature oak tree. This glamping prospect has amenities such as a fully equipped kitchen and an ensuite shower room.

If it’s an idyllic romantic break you want then look no further. High Weald is the perfect place to spend a weekend, with cutesy countryside pubs where you can sink a couple of English ciders and chow down on a hearty ploughman’s lunch.

The Hudnalls Hideout Treehouse, Gloucestershire

Photo Credit: Visit Dean Wye

If you thought the last entry was handcrafted for couples, our next one potentially outfoxes it. This is an adults-only treehouse – meaning no kids or pets allowed.

The Hudnalls Hideout Treehouse is a secluded hideout in the Lower Wye Valley. Set in a two-acre private woodland, guests will have access to an exquisite wild flower meadow and an onsite orchard that’s perfect for picnics.

This secluded tree hideout has an outdoor copper bath for star spotting, a cosy lounge with a suspended fireplace, an outdoor firepit, and a DeliVita wood-fired pizza oven. The mezzanine bedroom has a bed positioned opposite a big, picture-perfect, window.

If you must leave this slice of serenity, a little stroll to the nearby pretty village of St Briavels is a great way to stretch those legs. Get the historical St Briavels Castle on your travel itinerary.