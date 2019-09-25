Extra Advice For Leaving No Trace While Camping

Alongside following the main principles of Leave No Trace, there are some more specific things you can do to ensure your wild camping doesn’t affect other people and the surrounding environment.

I thought it’d be cool if I chipped in here with some recommended methods of mine, methods I’ve picked up while hiking trails like the Wales Coast Path, the Cambrian Way and the West Highland Way end-to-end.

Choose Your Spot Carefully

Even in places where wild camping is permitted, it’s respectful to the landowner and to other people who are living in the area or passing through it to camp in an unobtrusive spot. Ideally, I’ll look to choose somewhere that is unenclosed, or that at least appears so, and that’s out of view of any houses or busy roads.

“Try to remove other people’s litter as well. Who else is going to clear it?”

I’ll also consider the ground underfoot. If the grass is short and a healthy-looking green I know I’m likely to be in a farmer’s field, which isn’t ideal. It’s called wild camping for a reason, so I try to choose a spot that actually looks wild – areas like thick woodland, hilltops or moorland for instance. Small and narrow valleys with streams running through can also be useful places to pitch but just be mindful of the risk of flooding due to sudden rainfall overnight.

It’s important to be considerate of surrounding plant and animal life when choosing a spot to sleep as well, so check you’re not pitching your tent on any precious flowers or vegetation and try to avoid disturbing any nesting birds.

Keep Noise To a Minimum

Alongside keeping my visual impact to a minimum, I’ll also try to be as quiet as I possibly can, being mindful of local people, other campers and the local wildlife.

It might sound a bit boring, but if you’re hiking with a large group of people try to split up and camp a distance apart from each other, and leave behind the guitars and ‘kumbayas’ – embrace the peace and quiet instead.

Pitch Late And Leave Early

If a farmer or warden came across me and my tent in the afternoon or late morning, I know I’ll probably get asked to move on. To avoid this and to minimise my impact on the surrounding wildlife, I try to pitch just before sunset and I’ll leave just after sunrise. During midsummer when the sunrise is very early, instead of being up ridiculously early with the sun I’ll just try and be up and off before 7am.