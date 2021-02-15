The bottom line is that scuba diving is fun. However, when you’re just starting out it can feel like you need to invest in everything. This can be quite overwhelming for beginners. What’s worth investing in first? What’s nice to have but can come later? The following list of items are the stuff you’ll have to have from day one of your scuba diving journey. These are the things every new scuba diver needs before they start exploring the underwater worlds.

Logbook

First up is a good logbook – having a way to log your dives is pretty essential. If you have one, referring back to certain dives becomes a doddle. Do some planning and think about what type of storage system you’d like for your logbooks. The traditional way for many divers is to go and buy a logbook, go diving, and fill it up. Then, as you run out of space, you buy a new book and start the process all over again.

This is a good system, but it can be tricky sometimes to refer back to. Especially if you alternate between cold water dives to warm water dives and have no obvious structure. Another way to log your dives is by having one book per type of dive. So you can have one book for cold water diving and another one for travelling abroad on your warm water dives. This way, you can reference a particular dive without needing to sift through countless pages.

One more key tip is to get loose pages instead of a bound book. It will allow you to keep the pages organised at all times. If you’re visiting a previous diving location, you can just take the pages you need instead of bringing the whole logbook.

Mask

We know you’re fed up with wearing masks, but this one is kind of essential when it comes to breathing underwater. The mask is a scuba diver’s most important tool. Making the decision to own one and not rent one is a good choice. The truth is diving centres and schools aren’t going to invest in a range of expensive masks with the latest features. In reality, they’re going to be cheap and basic.

You want your own mask that will fit you comfortably and become part of you. In times like these, it’s also 100% more sanitary to have your own apparatus. If you treat your mask with enough respect, then it will be the only one you need for life.