Diving

How To Store Your Scuba Gear

Don't just chuck it anywhere. Here are the best ways to look after your all-important scuba diving equipment

Even if you haven’t dived for a while, never neglect your scuba diving equipment. There are quite a few bad things that can happen to your dive equipment when it’s stored incorrectly. In the worst case scenario, it can be fatal with some divers over the years dying from using equipment that has been poorly stored. It’s very rare, but it can happen. You want to make sure you’re doing everything you can to keep your scuba diving equipment safe. Here’s how to store your scuba diving gear properly.

Regulators

Washing and cleaning our regulators is something we must do. Otherwise, they are going to be full of verdigris, salt, and other gunk that will become a hindrance. Regulators need more than a short spray with the hose. Take the time to get in there with a brush and get into all the nooks and crannies. Make sure you wash everywhere thoroughly with fresh soapy water, just not inside the first stage or hoses. Cover up that first stage inlet, and be sure not to push the purge button when washing your regs.

If the hose on your regulator is bent too much for too long, it will start to crack. Once this happens, it can start to fray and will eventually fail. Store your regulators as flat as possible but try not to coil them up too much in one specific area.

Regulators perform at their best when they’re used ever so often. Do your best to take them on a dive at least once a month. If the mechanism doesn’t move for too long, the soft sealing parts can harden and become brittle, eventually cracking. If you can find access to a pool to use your regs every now and then, it’s a big help.

Cylinders

Tanks are often seen as strong and tough customers. However, they can be stored incorrectly, and the consequences can prove to be devastating. The best way to store a cylinder is with about ten or twenty bar of pressure inside upright, in a cool dark place. If you take a cylinder with 200 bar of pressure at room temperature and then leave it in the sun for half an hour, the pressure will increase. If this happens too much, the cycle of hot and cold is bad for the integrity of the tank.

Tanks should also be stored for long periods near-empty too. Never completely empty, because that’s how moisture will get in. Completely full, on the flip side, accelerates any corrosion inside. If the metal on the inside of the tank starts to oxidise, it will use up some of the oxygen in the tank. In freak cases, this has produced carbon monoxide which can be extremely dangerous for divers.

For long periods without use, it’s best to fill your tank with fresh air and store it upright. This is because laying them down flat will see contaminants build up and collect at the lowest point and corrode the tank. The walls are by far the weak point, and the bottom is the strongest part of the tank, so it’s best to keep it upright and curb any corrosion.

Buoyancy Control Device

A buoyancy control device or a BCD is a sealed plastic bag with some fancy valves, straps, and pockets attached. These sealed plastic bags with moisture inside are the perfect breeding ground for all sorts of nasty bacteria. The next time you go to orally inflate your BCD, they’re going in your mouth (we don’t want coronavirus 2.0).

Straight after your dive, you need to wash and clean your BCD inside and out with warm soapy water to kill all those nasties. After you’ve done a good job of cleaning it and made sure that the inside is completely dry, inflate your BCD a bit so that the inside of the bladder isn’t touching itself anywhere because that can stick and corrode. Be sure not to fully inflate it because it can strain the seams and lead to you bursting the bladder.

Be sure to store it somewhere cool and dark because sunlight can discolour your BCD and nobody wants this.

Wetsuits

Whatever you do, make sure you wash your wetsuit after use because it will start to smell after a while. Give it a good wash with some anti-bacterial and let it dry off completely. Make sure you dry the wetsuit thoroughly both inside and out. Otherwise, things are just going to start growing inside them.

The best way to store them long-term is on an ergonomic mannequin so that the arms, legs, and body are kept in the suit’s natural position. As not everyone is lucky enough to have one of these lying about the place however, hanging it on a coat hanger is a very acceptable alternative. Be sure to use the widest coat hanger available though. This is due to all the weight of the suit bearing down on your shoulders, and it can cause the soft neoprene to warp and crease.

All of this should help you keep your gear looking and feeling newer for years to come and help you avoid some pitfalls that can damage your gear and make it potentially hazardous. If you’re looking for a place to get some of this gear, then head on over to Simply Scuba.

