EXPLAIN THE DIFFERENT BSAC COURSES TO ME

BSAC have a whole range of courses from beginner right up to advanced level. Photo: iStock

OCEAN DIVER

Ocean Diver is BSAC’s entry level course for anyone who wants to get into diving. You don’t have to have been diving before, but you must be at least 12 years old and can swim 200m. You will do five pool dives and five open water dives to a maximum depth of 20 metres on this course. All scuba diving equipment will be provided. The qualification allows you to dive with another BSAC Ocean Diver or with a BSAC Sport Diver in conditions experienced during training.

SPORT DIVER

In the Sport Diver course, you will build on your basic scuba diving skills and dive deeper to maximum 35 metres (as long as you are over the age of 14). You will experience diving with nitrox (a breathing gas made from a mixture of oxygen and nitrogen), how to dive in low visibility, practice drift diving and more.

DIVE LEADER

Becoming a Dive Leader is working your way to becoming an expert in scuba diving. You’ll learn to plan dives for a group of divers plus how to manage rescue situations. After qualifying, you can progress to diving up to 50 metres deep and work towards your Open Water Instructor qualification if you like. The course consists of 12 classroom lessons, seven open water dives, two dry practical lessons plus 20 dives in a range of conditions.

ADVANCED DIVER

After Dive Leader course comes Advanced Diver for divers who want to extend their skills even further and learn more about group dive management. Since the Dive Leader, the diver must have completed a minimum of 20 dives and 600 minutes underwater. The course includes four classroom lessons, two open water lessons, two dry practical lessons plus 20 dives in a range of conditions from a specified list including diving in tidal waters, drift diving, navigation dive and more.

FIRST CLASS DIVER

This is the highest BSAC diver qualification, which BSAC says “requires a higher than average level of theoretical knowledge, organisational and personal diving skills”. It’s a very difficult qualification to achieve. As of 2011, only 932 people had qualified as First Class Divers. You need to have completed 100 dives in a range of conditions since qualifying as an Advanced Diver, 20 of which need to be to depths greater than 30 metres. You also need to have attended a BSAC Chartwork and Position Fixing course, Diver Rescue qualification and Diver Coxwain qualification. Find out how to register for a First Class Diver course here.

Alongside these extra qualifications, you can also take a BSAC Skill Development Course once you’ve completed your Ocean Diver qualification. These courses focuses on specific diving areas such as safety and rescue, wreck diving, underwater photography and ice diving.

Here are a few places you can do a BSAC scuba diving courses in the UK.