Scuba Diving Courses: Where Can I Learn To Dive In The UK? - Mpora

Scuba diving courses are available all over the UK. Photo: iStock

There are hundreds of scuba diving courses across the UK for beginners. Whether you live in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, there are lots of scuba diving centres that offer a variety of courses – from basic scuba skills to specialist courses focusing on the environment.

There are three main diving certification bodies: Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) and Scuba School International (SSI).

PADI is probably the most widely recognised, there are PADI diving centres across the world. However, SSI and BSAC qualifications are just as accepted at many global diving centres.

So where should you start? Here are the diving qualifications you’ll be working towards as a beginner diver plus where these courses are run. You can read more about what scuba diving equipment you will need here.