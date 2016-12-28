Scuba Diving Courses: Where Can I Learn To Dive In The UK? - Mpora

Share

Diving

Scuba Diving Courses: Where Can I Learn To Dive In The UK?

Looking for a scuba diving course in the UK? Here are some of the best beginner diving courses

Scuba diving courses are available all over the UK. Photo: iStock

There are hundreds of scuba diving courses across the UK for beginners. Whether you live in Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland, there are lots of scuba diving centres that offer a variety of courses – from basic scuba skills to specialist courses focusing on the environment.

There are three main diving certification bodies: Professional Association of Diving Instructors (PADI), British Sub-Aqua Club (BSAC) and Scuba School International (SSI).

Scuba Diving For Beginners | Everything You Need To Know

PADI is probably the most widely recognised, there are PADI diving centres across the world. However, SSI and BSAC qualifications are just as accepted at many global diving centres.

So where should you start? Here are the diving qualifications you’ll be working towards as a beginner diver plus where these courses are run. You can read more about what scuba diving equipment you will need here.

BEGINNER SCUBA DIVING COURSES: PADI OPEN WATER

PADI Open Water is probably one of the most frequently discussed scuba diving courses. It’s the one many of your friends will have done.

  • Two to four day course
  • Includes pool dives and four open water dives
  • Basic scuba diving theory is learnt via. PADI E-Learning online course and quizzes
  • You need to be over age 10, be able to swim 200m, tread water for 10 minutes and be in good physical health to take part in the PADI Open Water
  • PADI Open Water qualification entitles you to dive to maximum 18m

WHERE CAN I DO MY PADI OPEN WATER?

These are just a handful of PADI dive centres scattered around the UK. Find out where your nearest PADI scuba diving centre is here.

LONDON SCHOOL OF DIVING

DEEP BLUE SCUBA, SCOTLAND

AQUATECH DIVING CENTRE, MANCHESTER

DV DIVING, NORTHERN IRELAND

You can choose from a PADI, BSAC or SSI scuba diving course. Photo: iStock

Scuba Diving | How Do I Become A Certified Scuba Diver?

BEGINNER SCUBA DIVING COURSES: BSAC OCEAN DIVER

BSAC are the UK’s national governing body for scuba diving. Most of the BSAC instructors are volunteers. UK waters are cold and generally have bad visibility, BSAC training is regarded by its members as more comprehensive than other scuba diving courses.

  • 5 day course with 5 pool dives and 5 open water dives
  • Lessons on the basic principles of scuba diving plus an assessment
  • You need to be over age 12, comfortable in water and be able to swim 200m in swimwear
  • Qualification entitles you to dive to maximum 20m

WHERE CAN I DO MY BSAC OCEAN DIVER?

There are lots of BSAC scuba diving centres across the UK. Find out which BSAC scuba diving centre is near you here.

SOUTH BAY SCUBA, SCARBOROUGH

GWYNEDD SUB AQUA CLUB, WALES

WEST CUMBRIA SUB AQUA CLUB

EXETER SUB AQUA CLUB, DEVON

Lobsters are among the common wildlife you will see on your open water dive during a scuba diving course. Photo: iStock

Scuba Diving | The Best Diving Holidays Around The World

BEGINNER SCUBA DIVING COURSES: SSI OPEN WATER DIVER

SSI is an American scuba diving organisation, founded in the 1970s. It has recognised SSI centres all over the world with a similar scuba diving course qualification path as PADI.

  • 4 day course with pool dives and four open water dives
  • SSI Online Training – theory of basic scuba principles online, then reviewed at SSI centre
  • You need to be over age 10 and comfortable in water
  • Qualification entitles you to dive to maximum 18m

WHERE CAN I DO MY SSI OPEN WATER DIVER?

SSI dive centres aren’t as common as PADI centres but there are still plenty to be found across the UK. Find out where your nearest SSI diving centre is here.

DIVE NEWQUAY, CORNWALL

EXTREME MARINE, BRISTOL

DIVEMASTER SCUBA, NOTTINGHAM

ANGLESEY DIVERS, WALES

You Might Also Like:

5 Awesome Eco Adventures That Will Help Save The Ocean

These 16 Award Winning Nature Photos Are Unbelievably Inspiring

This Fisherman Catches Creatures From The Bottom Of The Ocean – And They’re F**king Terrifying

Share

Topics:

article inspiration Northern Ireland Scotland UK Wales

Related Articles

Diving

Scuba Diving London | Where Can I Learn To Dive In London?

Want to learn to dive in London? These are the best scuba diving schools in London

Scuba Diving London: Where Can I Learn To Dive In London?
Diving

Master of His Craft | Professional Diver Craig Mainprize Explains the Importance of Timekeeping

One of the UK's best-qualified divers talks us through why timing is essential to underwater safety

Master of His Craft | Professional Diver Craig Mainprize Explains the Importance of Timekeeping
Diving

Death in the Deep | Three Incredible Tales of Scuba Diving Survival

These incredible tales of narrow escapes show just how dangerous this seemingly sedate sport can be

Death in the Deep | Three Incredible Tales of Scuba Diving Survival
Diving

Dive Watches | What To Look For in a Good Diving Watch

A guide to buying a good diving watch with important features fully explained

Dive Watches | What To Look For in a Good Diving Watch
Diving

Master of His Craft | How Training & Timekeeping Saved Craig Mainprize's Life at the Extremes of Altitude

When an injury cut short his promising mountaineering career, Craig Mainprize took up diving. Little did he know where it would lead…

Master of His Craft | How Training & Timekeeping Saved Craig Mainprize's Life at the Extremes of Altitude
Diving

Say Cheese | A Giant Humpback Whale Just Perfectly Photobombed This Dude's Selfie

This might be the best holiday snap of all time....

A Giant Humpback Whale Just Perfectly Photobombed This Dude's Selfie
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production