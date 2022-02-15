Eight months on from their partnership with sustainable clothing manufacturer, Spinnova, adidas have unveiled an extremely exciting new product that’s kind to the planet. Made for hikers, the adidas Terrex HS1 is a mid-layer hoodie that’s made from a minimum of 25% wood-based fibres, with the remaining 75% coming from organic cotton.

“It’s great to see a brand follow through on its green mission, especially one with such a global impact such as adidas”

The hoodie’s release marks an important step in adidas’ sustainable mission. By 2025, the company is looking to incorporate more sustainable technology, material, design, or method of manufacturing into nine out of ten of their products. Some might argue this is a long overdue process, but it’s great to see a brand follow through on its green mission, especially one with such a global impact such as adidas.

When this material is applied to the Terrex HS1, the wool-based fibres are mechanically ground to avoid the use of any harmful, environmentally regressive chemicals, as well as the absence of any artificial dyes or bleach. The hoodie embraces the natural colours of its materials, using less water than standard dyeing processes usually seen in mass-production.

“As well as marking a positive and sustainable step in the right direction, the hoodie is, quite simply, a nice piece of kit”

As well as marking a positive and sustainable step in the right direction, the hoodie is, quite simply, a nice piece of kit. In addition to incorporating Spinnova’s groundbreaking textile design, the unisex, multifunctional Terrex HS1 can be rolled into its hood both for easier storage and for use as a pillow on long journeys.

With the release of the Terrex HS1, adidas see themselves advancing both theirs and Spinnova’s mission to “transform the raw material base of the global textile industry by providing radically sustainable and high-performance textile materials.”

The adidas Terrex HS1 will be available online and in selected retail outlets from July 2022.

