He does agree however that deforestation is critically harming the planet. “The whole of the equator is covered in trees. If you start chopping trees down, you take away the lungs of the earth. That’s why the clever ones are so annoyed and upset that rainforests are being chopped down across India, Thailand, Indonesia and South America.”

So if you want to start predicting your own weather at home, where do you start? David’s website is great resource – it has all of his upcoming predictions written in detail, plus an archive of previous weather forecasts. To get started at home, go to the Time and Date website and put your postcode in to find out the moon phases for your area. Next, use David’s book, Weather Without Technology to help you note down and predict the weather in your hometown. “If you record the weather day-by-day for a whole year, then on day 366, you can tell what the weather is going to be, more or less exactly. It takes about a year to run in.”

There are a few tips David always lives by. Watch where the wind blows on Quarter Days (21 March, 24 June, 29 September and 21 December) as this will be the predominant wind direction for the next 90 days. The wind direction on St Martin’s Day (11 November) in particular will tell you if it’s going to be a warm or freezing cold winter. Also keep an eye on moon phases and the tides. A full moon paired with a high spring tide (when the tidal ranges are greatest), a perigee (when the moon orbits closest to the earth) could spell a weather-related disaster for the UK. This will occur on 4 to 6 November 2017. We could see a repeat of the North Sea floods of 1953, which affected England, Scotland, the Netherlands and Belgium.

Winter is coming. Or not. It depends on the previous summer, apparently – Photo: Getty

In today’s modern world, it’s so easy to get caught up in technology, constantly checking your weather app and then bemoaning when it’s wrong. While technology can be enormously helpful, there’s something to be said about holding onto methods used by our ancestors. The trick is to stay observant. Put down your phone and take a little more notice of what is going on around you. Which birds can you see? What are the insects doing? Are there plants flowering or foliage dying? The signs are just outside your window. You just need to know what to look for.

While we are never guaranteed a white Christmas nor can we expect a British summer without any rain, there is one thing that is certain. You won’t find David King sitting inside watching the weather forecast on the television any time soon. “Those weathermen on the TV, they just read off a script. I’m 50 years into climatology, so I know a little more about what I’m talking about than they do. The only script I’ve got is nature.”

London, hit by a heatwave – Photo: Getty

