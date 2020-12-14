Running is a type of universal language spoken freely by the novice park joggers all the way up to the elite marathoners. No matter the level of the runner though, it’s always good practice to switch up the runs with some variety whenever possible. But how do you add variety to one of the most repetitive workouts in the world? Well, you could start by downloading these fun running apps and putting some joy back into those runs.

Zombies, Run!

Are you getting tired of the same mundane running routes day in day out? If the answer is yes, then why not try transforming them into zombie-infested pathways instead. The app Zombies, Run! allows the user to do exactly this by letting them wreak virtual havoc as they must escape zombie hordes in this interactive running game.

The experience is started by selecting a mission from the list. Each one has various distances and speeds, with the user needing to ensure they keep up the targeted pace in order to survive. The fun in this running app is all in the audio with radio communication from your team members, story plot twists, and zombie screams all coming through the headphones.

“Take on this zombie challenge with extreme caution”

Of course this wouldn’t be a zombie survival experience without the collecting of supplies now, would it? The app scatters various items across the map (your running route) as you attempt to collect them and reach the safe house before the timer stops.

Take on this zombie challenge with extreme caution. You never know when the real thing might happen, it could be just around the corner, and if that’s the case, then you better make sure you’re all stocked up with all the latest survival tools. Get yourself on to NightGear if you do need to prep for the real thing.

RockMyRun

Going on a run while listening to music can be a major motivation for some people. In actual fact, sometimes it’s the only reason they take up the hobby in the first place. The key is to never underestimate the power of the perfect playlist; it can seriously up your pace and send you on your way to beating that PB.

“The key is to never underestimate the power of the perfect playlist”

It now appears that this process has been revolutionised by RockMyRun. This music app uses a new technology called One-of-a-kind Body-Driven Music™. It helps produce readings of the intensity of your runs by measuring steps and heart rate. The innovative RockMyRun will then pick music to match the tempo of your run by measuring your BPM (beats per minute).

The customisation of this app is a nice touch, and you can even pick music categories that align with your taste so you’ll never reach for the skip button again. The app also includes music from world-renowned DJs such as David Guetta, Afrojack, and Major Lazer.

No matter if you’re in training for a 5k, 10k, or a marathon, you can be certain that RockMyRun will give you a fun music-filled experience with a genre for every type of runner.

Runtopia Running Workout

The rewards from running are there to be reaped. Going on just one run a week can aid you in losing weight and toning those muscles. Now, what if we told you that going on a few more could get you free gift cards and prizes. Would you then commit to pounding the pavement a bit more?

Runtopia Running Workout is the app that is looking to reward you for each run you record as you earn digital currency from steps and daily activity. This ‘digital currency’ can then be exchanged for gift cards and various subscriptions.

Sadly this app doesn’t reward you with free running shoes but don’t worry too much because it rewards you with free doughnuts instead. Which is exactly the sugary snack you’ll need after racking up the mileage on this rewarding running app.

Strava

When an app has 55 million users, you know it’s going to be an elite running tracker and that’s exactly what Strava is. The people’s favourite is clearly a frontrunner on the market with its gamified features that the user can immerse themselves in from casual jogging to trail running.

The app records running speed, distance, time, and route where it maps out your run and measures it for you. Strava also offers leaderboards, achievements, and challenges as you battle to be the best amongst your friends and local runners.

Strava is free, but a premium subscription will include training plans, route planning, and access to all the leaderboards.