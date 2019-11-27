If you came here looking for the best Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place. Here, listed for your viewing pleasure, are the Surfdome Black Friday deals so hot you’ll need to wear two pairs of oven gloves simultaneously to protect yourself from the heat.

Julian Wilson Original 54 Pro Beater

RRP – £254.99 – Black Friday deal £203.95

Owning a softboard is a bit like watching Game of Thrones. Anybody both adult and sane thinks it’s a stupid idea, a perverse waste of money/time, morally and intellectually beneath them etc., until one day, against their better judgement, no longer able to resist the cultural tide, they give it a try. All reservations are instantly smashed in the shore break / strung up from the four-poster bed and skewered with arrows from Joffrey’s crossbow.

So, winter is coming (arguably not really ideal softboarding season, but your sane and adult objections have no place here), and you need a softboard in your quiver. Julian Wilson’s pro Beater model by Catch Surf is 54 inches long (4ft 6), can be surfed with fins (twinny!) or without (finless!), and even doubles up as an overgrown bodyboard. It boasts an ‘80s-inspired, possibly Union Jack-referencing graphic on the bottom – perfect for Brexit.

Buy the Julian Wilson Original 54 Pro Beater here.

Planks The People Parka Snow Jacket

RRP – £219.95 – Black Friday deal £186.95

Named The People, made for the people and loved by the people. This snow jacket is a unisex style jacket that is designed to have an oversized look. The jacket can withstand the harsh weather on the mountain thanks to a fully waterproof shell combined with 60g synthetic fill for insulation.

This technical jacket is packed with features but sits at the low end of the price scale. Ventilation zips help to regulate your temperature so you can cool down quickly without taking the jacket off. Internally the jacket is super comfortable thanks to the Sherpa lining in the hood and the brushed fabric at the chin.

The People Parka jacket has plenty of pockets for people who don’t like carrying a backpack or have lots of small things to keep hold of. The combination of wrist gaiters and a snow skirt keeps the snow out and the warmth in.

To add this jacket to your winter wardrobe, click here.