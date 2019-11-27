Black Friday | 10 of the Best Deals on Surfdome - Mpora

Gear

Black Friday | 10 of the Best Deals on Surfdome

Shining a spotlight on some of the best Black Friday deals that Surfdome are offering

If you came here looking for the best Black Friday deals, you’ve come to the right place. Here, listed for your viewing pleasure, are the Surfdome Black Friday deals so hot you’ll need to wear two pairs of oven gloves simultaneously to protect yourself from the heat.

Julian Wilson Original 54 Pro Beater

RRP – £254.99 – Black Friday deal £203.95

Owning a softboard is a bit like watching Game of Thrones. Anybody both adult and sane thinks it’s a stupid idea, a perverse waste of money/time, morally and intellectually beneath them etc., until one day, against their better judgement, no longer able to resist the cultural tide, they give it a try. All reservations are instantly smashed in the shore break / strung up from the four-poster bed and skewered with arrows from Joffrey’s crossbow.

So, winter is coming (arguably not really ideal softboarding season, but your sane and adult objections have no place here), and you need a softboard in your quiver. Julian Wilson’s pro Beater model by Catch Surf is 54 inches long (4ft 6), can be surfed with fins (twinny!) or without (finless!), and even doubles up as an overgrown bodyboard. It boasts an ‘80s-inspired, possibly Union Jack-referencing graphic on the bottom – perfect for Brexit.

Buy the Julian Wilson Original 54 Pro Beater here.

Planks The People Parka Snow Jacket

RRP – £219.95 – Black Friday deal £186.95

Named The People, made for the people and loved by the people. This snow jacket is a unisex style jacket that is designed to have an oversized look. The jacket can withstand the harsh weather on the mountain thanks to a fully waterproof shell combined with 60g synthetic fill for insulation.

This technical jacket is packed with features but sits at the low end of the price scale. Ventilation zips help to regulate your temperature so you can cool down quickly without taking the jacket off. Internally the jacket is super comfortable thanks to the Sherpa lining in the hood and the brushed fabric at the chin.

The People Parka jacket has plenty of pockets for people who don’t like carrying a backpack or have lots of small things to keep hold of. The combination of wrist gaiters and a snow skirt keeps the snow out and the warmth in.

To add this jacket to your winter wardrobe, click here.

BULA Retro Wool crew and pant Base Layers

RRP – £58.99 – Black Friday deal (Top) £47.45

RRP – £58.99 – Black Friday Deal (Bottom) £47.45

The BULA base layers use a blend of polyester and Merino wool. The 50% wool wicks moisture from you skin keeping you dry and comfortable. The wool dries quickly to add comfort rather than holding onto moisture like cotton. Wool is naturally odour resistant, so you can wear the top and bottoms over a longer period of time, saving you space when packing. Added polyester increases the durability of the base layer to lengthen the life span. Flat seams throughout reduce bulk and prevent rubbing when you wear layers on top.

These base layers can be worn all year round, wear the top by itself for hiking in the summer or add a fleece, insulation and a shell for winter mountaineering.  The retro style of these piece is timeless so you can wear them season after season.

To shop the top, click here.

Shop the bottoms, click here.

BULA Terminal Snow Gloves

RRP – £58.99 – Black Friday deal £41.45

The BULA Terminal snow gloves are extremely comfortable thanks to a stretchy softshell fabric. The face fabric is highly breathable and creates a snug fit without restricting your movement. With precurved fingers, the glove has a natural relaxed curve to mimic your hands.

Although these are a soft-shell glove, they are fully waterproof with a rating of 10,000. So even in the heavy snow you are protected. The palm is a highly durable leather to increase the lift span of the gloves, so you can wear them season after season.

Check out if your size is available here.

Oakley Frogskins Lite Sunglasses

RRP – £114.99 – Black Friday deal £68.95

The Frogskins by Oakley are one of their most recognisable styles. Prizm technology increase your depth perception and add contrast to your surroundings. The lens is going to block out 100% of UV light, ideal for wearing in the mountains and in the summer.

The O-matter frame is lightweight yet highly durable, and is built to withstand extreme weather conditions. To add comfort, the Frogskins have Unobtainium material on the nose pads, which keeps the glasses in place when you’re getting active.

If you want to see with more clarity, you can purchase these sunglasses here.

Adidas Superstar Adv Snowboarding Boots

RRP – £279.95 – Black Friday deal £237.95

Park, piste or powder. This boot is designed to do it all and do it with style. The Adidas Superstar boot is built for all ability snowboarders, so whether you’re just mastering your turns or you have just nailed the landing on your double cork, this boot will give you everything you need.

It’s performance focused with traditional lacing, a power strap and internal harness keeps you locked in and increases the response of the boot. The articulated cuff, moulded tongue and heat mouldable liner ensure you feel comfortable all day on the mountain.

The rubber cap on the front give the shoe a street style but also add grip onto the toe strap. This boot features the classic adidas triple stripe on the side to stand out on the slopes.

If these boots are your style, click here.

Globe G1 Argo Boxed 8.25” Skateboard

RRP – £79.99 – Black Friday deal £67.95

This is a complete deck including deck, trucks, bearings, bushings and wheels. To save you time, the deck comes assembled and pre-gripped.

The tensor alloy trucks are highly durable and have a lifelong guarantee. ABEC 7 bearing spin faster and longer so you spend less time pushing yourself and more time skating. Four performance wheels gives you a smooth ride with improved grip.

To get your hands on this board, click here.

Clayton Reflex Spine-Tek Thruster Surfboard

RRP – £595 – Black Friday deal £445.95

The name Clayton Nienaber registers only vaguely in the minds of most UK surfers, but in his native South Africa the man is a legend. He’s a top-level surf coach (he used to coach a young Jordy Smith, and can regularly be heard dispensing nuggets of wisdom on the podcast Surf Simply), a highly respected shaper (he’s made boards for Kelly, Dane, Flores, Taylor Knox, etc.), an accomplished surfer in his own right, and one of the masterminds behind Spine-Tek surfboard construction – which has now been co-licensed by Channel Islands, following the rave reviews of team riders (a new Al Merrick in Spine-Tek, by the way, will set you back just shy of £700).

This here is the Reflex, in Spine-Tek construction with a thruster set-up and Futures fin plugs, available in sizes 5’6” to 6’0”.

It’s a super-fun and extremely user-friendly shortboard, geared for waves in the small to medium range when you need your equipment to give you a bit of a hand – a burst of acceleration, an injection of spark, an extra yard of pace as John Motson might put it.

The rails are full and forgiving; the generous volume and width provide float and glide, carrying momentum effortlessly through flat sections of the wave; the rocker is optimised for speed and paddle power. All of these features are perfectly complemented by the Spine-Tek construction, whose flex properties transfer kinetic energy with unrivalled efficiency in gutless surf.

To buy the Clayton Reflex Spine-Tek Thruster, head here.

Hurley Advantage Plus 5/3 Chest Zip Wetsuit

RRP – £271 – Black Friday Deal £216.95

An exemplary mid-range wetsuit, the Advantage Plus by Hurley gets the balance between warmth, flex, durability and price – the four main considerations when weighing up any wetsuit – pretty much bang on. And that’s before you’ve knocked off 20%.

In terms of the tech, Hurley’s Exoflex has been updated with a lighter, less absorbent jersey material; hollow-fibre thermal lining covers the chest and back; liquid neoprene ensures a tight seal round all cuffs; and all seams are internally taped.

Then there’s the uninterrupted smoothskin around the mid-section, sides included, a feature more or less unique to the Advantage Plus; this slick material repels wind and water highly effectively, and meanwhile absorbs heat from the sun.

If you’re after a solid winter wetsuit that’ll keep you toasty without a) overly restricting your movement or b) overly compromising your cash flow situation, this is our pick of the bunch.

To buy this wetsuit, head here.

Billabong Furnace Ultra 5/4mm Chest Zip Wetsuit

RRP – £389.99 – Black Friday deal £309.95

What’s new about Billabong’s 2020 winter wetsuit crop? Possibly the warmest wetsuit lining in the known universe. The inside of the new Furnace Ultra, which sits at the apex of the Billabong range, is covered from top to toe with Furnace Graphene.

This new fabric is based on the 2010 Nobel Prize-winning work of two University of Manchester physicists, Konstantin Novoselov and Andre Geim, the second of whom is incidentally the only scientist to have been awarded both the Nobel and the Ig Nobel Prize (he won the latter by using magnets to levitate a frog). Graphene, the key ingredient, is one of the strongest, lightest, most conductive materials ever discovered.

To buy this wetsuit, head here.

Topics:

Gear

