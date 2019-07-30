Beginner Surfboard | 7 of the Best - Mpora

Surfing

Beginner Surfboard | 7 of the Best

The best surfboards for beginners, and people looking to progress their skills

When it comes to surfing, we were all beginners once upon a time. Even legendary surfers such as Kelly Slater and Makua Rothman had to start somewhere; had to make those baby steps surfing beginner waves on beginner surfboards (before shooting rapidly up that learning curve and becoming the very best in the business).

And so, with that in mind, we thought we’d compile a list of the best surfboards for beginners. However, rather than just say “Hey. Here’s seven surfboards that are basically exactly the same,” we’ve decided to showcase a selection of products that will allow you to chart out a journey from total rookie to early intermediate. Dream big, shoot for the moon, and all that.

Softech Handshaped Original Funboard Surfboard

Made by industry-leaders Softech, this is your classic mini-mal foamie. It’s got a user-friendly outline, is easy to carry, and has a generous volume that’ll make paddling onto small waves that much easier. If you’re a total beginner, this one’s ideal.

Spooked Kooks Dead Hippie Thruster Surfboard

Like at school when you grew out of your pop music phase and started getting into all them guitar bands, the Dead Hippie Thruster from Spooked Kooks is essentially a cooler, edgier, more punk rock version of the Softech surfboard mentioned above. Plus, with its recycled plastic bottom and fins it’s also got some decent eco credentials. One of the best-looking foamies around this.

Spooked Kooks Dagger Thruster Surfboard

If you’re an advanced beginner in a younger age bracket looking for mum and dad to buy you a more refined foamie that’s good for learning turns on, then stop the search right now quite frankly because you’ve found it in the Spooked Kooks Dagger Thruster. A classic shortboard shape with a rounded nose means intermediate adults can enjoy it, while the soft deck and high volume means it’s a forgiving board for kids. Also worth mentioning that 100% of the hard plastic in this surfboard has been recycled from consumer waste.

Softech Brainchild FCS II 5 Fin Surfboard

The Softech Brainchild is effectively a more refined, user-friendly, version of the Spooked Kooks Dagger Thruster. A hybrid shortboard, built to keep you sitting high in the water, this foamie is easier to manoeuvre than the first Softech mentioned on this list and is a great surfboard for progressing on.

Indio Endurance The Egg Thruster Futures Surfboard

The Indio Endurance Egg Thruster Futures is another mini-mal but, unlike others on this list, is a hard board. Its durable construction means it can withstand the heavy punishment that the newbies are likely to hit it with, meaning it will retain its value for longer. Whether you’re a beginner looking for something to trim and turn on or a more experienced surfer looking to pick up something that screams out “user-friendly all-rounder,” this one’s well worth a look.

Maluku Genie Surfboard

A mid-length with a retro vibe, the Maluku Genie can be surfed single fin if you want. This surfboard has a hugely versatile shape and offers plenty of float and glide for gutless summer days but also enough hold and refinement to do the business in solid waves. Handmade in Cornwall, this is a legit surfboard and a top pick for someone looking to invest in a proper bit of kit.

Fourth Surfboards Chilli Bean Base Construction FCS II 5 Fin Surfboard

Surfers who’ve had multiple lessons, are fairly comfy getting to their feet, have maybe owned a mini-mal already, are able to catch and stand up on unbroken waves, may be looking to purchase their first shortboard. The key with that is not to go too small too quickly (volume and width are the keys to catching waves and catching lots of waves is the key to getting better). The Chilli Bean is a good small-wave board for more experienced surfers due to its superior float and glide, and for the exact same reason would make an excellent gateway to those just getting into shortboards.

