Fjällräven Samlaren Collection | Style Meets Sustainability

The Fjällräven Samlaren collection uses leftover fabrics and gives them new life as sustainable, limited edition, garments

Fjällräven has continued its drive on sustainability with the launch of the Samlaren range. This eco-friendly collection was crafted by using leftover fabrics from Fjällräven’s main production push.

Samlaren is Swedish for ‘the gatherer’ – a very fitting name for a collection that uses surplus fabrics and offcuts, and which sees them upcycled into incredibly unique and sustainable pieces. The newly crafted items from Fjällräven are extremely limited edition, and the designs are a one-off. When they sell out, they won’t be getting restocked; making them truly unique pieces to own. This project underlines Fjallraven’s commitment to sustainability, and their aim to “not let resources go to waste”.

Each Samlaren item is numbered, with the designers getting inspiration from the brand’s most popular heritage pieces. These pieces include the Greenland Jacket, which has been re-envisioned for the 21st century with a block patchwork that gives it a contemporary vibe.

Fjällräven has even paid homage to their classic Kånken backpack by giving it a sustainable makeover. These playful new designs are wrapped up with Fjällräven’s zero waste initiative as the Swedish outfit looks to merge functionality, durability, and sustainability.


Christiane Dolva Törnberg, head of sustainability at Fjällräven, spoke about the Samlaren range and had this to say, “In our work within sustainability we look at every step of the process to see how we can minimise our footprint and work towards a zero waste goal. Material production requires a lot of resources, raw materials, energy, water and chemicals, as well as the emissions created along the way. With Samlaren our ambition is to find new use for existing leftover material and not let anything go to waste. By integrating sustainability as a vital part of the concept we open up for new innovative ideas.”

Her colleague, Henrik Andersson, global creative director at Fjällräven, added: “The idea behind Samlaren is to turn a problem into an opportunity and find new use for leftover material. I like the saying ‘one man’s trash is another man’s treasure’ and with Samlaren we are turning our own ‘trash’ into treasured pieces.

“I think the first drop is a nice blend between classic products and constructions, and a playfulness in piecing them together. More than describing it a lot myself though, I have enjoyed listen to others describing the products and I’m looking forward to introducing Samlaren to a wider community.

“The long term vision is actually to eliminate the need for this concept to start with, by minimizing waste and leftover fabrics in the production. This may however take some time so in the meanwhile we will use Samlaren as a way to turn hard-to-use leftovers into want-to-use products.”

The ultra sustainable Samlaren collection, which launched on the 1st of March 2021, is now available at END clothing and fjallraven.com

