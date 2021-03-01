Fjällräven has continued its drive on sustainability with the launch of the Samlaren range. This eco-friendly collection was crafted by using leftover fabrics from Fjällräven’s main production push.

Samlaren is Swedish for ‘the gatherer’ – a very fitting name for a collection that uses surplus fabrics and offcuts, and which sees them upcycled into incredibly unique and sustainable pieces. The newly crafted items from Fjällräven are extremely limited edition, and the designs are a one-off. When they sell out, they won’t be getting restocked; making them truly unique pieces to own. This project underlines Fjallraven’s commitment to sustainability, and their aim to “not let resources go to waste”.

Each Samlaren item is numbered, with the designers getting inspiration from the brand’s most popular heritage pieces. These pieces include the Greenland Jacket, which has been re-envisioned for the 21st century with a block patchwork that gives it a contemporary vibe.

Fjällräven has even paid homage to their classic Kånken backpack by giving it a sustainable makeover. These playful new designs are wrapped up with Fjällräven’s zero waste initiative as the Swedish outfit looks to merge functionality, durability, and sustainability.



