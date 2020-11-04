Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoodie | Review

Why We Chose The Fjallraven Expedition Pack Down Hoody: Sustainable, stylish, warm

Price: €310

Weight: 490g



We here at Mpora love a good old story behind a product or brand. The story of Darn Tough, who survived some ‘darn tough times’ while making socks in the same small village in Vermont since 1978, is an excellent example of this. Another brand that has great stories behind their products are the folk over at Fjallraven.

When Fjallraven introduced their Expedition Pack Down Hoodie – an insulator that’s been modelled on the jacket that Fjallraven’s founder, Åke Nordin, created to keep warm on his bivouacking adventures way back in the 1970s – we made sure to find some space for it in the Ski 100.

While it may have been designed around a now-vintage jacket, the Expedition Pack is full of modern (and sustainable) technologies that we’ve now come to expect as standard from Fjallraven.

Materials

First thing to note with a bit of Fjallraven kit is of course the eco credentials that the brand is packing. Fjallraven hasn’t, like some brands, jumped on the environmental trend in recent years. They’ve been pushing the sustainability message for ages.

Their environmentally conscious approach can be seen in the Expedition Pack Jacket, where a combination of a fully recycled polyamide face fabric and lining, a fluorocarbon-free water resistant coating, and ethically-sourced down fill that’s fully traceable has all been used in a effort to soften the impact on the planet.

The main fill used here is 110g of goose down with a fill power of 700 and it’s all contained within stitched through baffles. While 700 fill power isn’t the cream of the crop of fill powers (Mountain Hardwear does a 900 fill power jacket), it certainly offers the best balance between warmth, weight, and price for a midlayer.