Here at Mpora, and also at our sister-title Outdoors Magic, we make no secret of the fact that we really like Paramo gear. On an extremely shallow level, we really like the way the brand’s jackets look (see scroll down gallery at the bottom of this article as a case in point). Taking it deeper than that, and we’re by no means the first people to acknowledge this, we also love how deeply practical their gear is in outside spaces. And, taking it deeper still, we’re also huge fans of the brand’s behind the scenes efforts; not just in terms of their sustainability work but also in terms of how they’ve helped so many vulnerable women over the years get their lives back on track via the Miquelina Foundation.

A good brand, doing good work in various spheres, yes… there’s a lot to like about Paramo Clothing. Founded by Nick Brown back in 1992, the same man who brought Nikwax waterproofing products into the lives of outdoor enthusiasts everywhere, this year sees Paramo celebrating their 30th year of existence. It’s been some journey so far, and we’re excited to see what the brand does next. Cheers to the Paramo Team from everyone at our end. Have yourself a birthday tipple on us. You’ve earned it.

5 of the Best Paramo Jackets

VELEZ EVOLUTION HYBRID SMOCK

OSTRO WINDPROOF JACKET

ALTA III JACKET

PONCHO

ENDURO JACKET

**********

For more information on this excellent outdoor brand, and its excellent gear, head on over to the Paramo website.

You May Also Like

Green Gear Guide 2022 | This Year’s Most Sustainable And Eco-Friendly Products

Issue 2 of the Mpora Print Magazine | Everything You Need To Know