Last year, Mpora entered the world of print for the first time with the launch of a physical magazine (made from the finest paper, no less). We enjoyed putting the thing together and it would seem, based on the online comments we received off the back of it, that you guys liked it as well.

With the above very much in mind, deciding to do an Issue Two of our mag was a straightforward discussion for us. The moment in the editorial meeting went something like this. Should we do more print mags? Yes. Let’s do more print mags. That’s it. No fireworks. No angry debate. Just a collective willingness to do more print. And so, here we are. A media outlet, standing in front of its readership, presenting a follow-up / a sequel / a return. This is Issue Two.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What’s the magazine about?

Firstly, it’s a magazine about adventure and the outdoors. But also, it’s much more than that (we would say this of course, but hear us out). Issue Two is a look at where we’ve been over the last few years and, in a much more real sense, about asking where we’re heading as we step out from the shadow of a global pandemic and into an uncertain future. It’s about interesting people embracing being outside, and about the places these people go (whether that’s the local trails or some remote volcanic island).

How does a story about climbing in Las Vegas sound? BASE jumping in Iran? A chat with two of the women behind Black Trail Runners? A look at radical surf activism? One man’s search for silence in Iceland? A nicely curated collection of winning shots from the adventure photography competition we ran in association with Haglofs? There’s all of that, a recommendation for beer, a podcast tip, some lovely looking retro fleeces and loads more. Something for everyone? That’s one way of putting it.

OK, I’m interested. When’s it out?

It’ll be available from the 8th of April 2022 onwards (while stocks last).

How much is it?

The magazine is on sale for £6.99.

Where can I get a copy?

You’ll be able to buy yourself a copy via Surfdome, Blackleaf or Webtogs.

