We’ve all done it. Moved into a shiny new place, realised the kitchen needs some essentials like bread and milk, checked our phones for the nearest supermarket / corner shop and only then discovered that this bog-standard shopping trip involves a trek so long and ungodly it makes the Appalachian Trail look like a regular piece of piss. Even now, years later, you can still hear the letting agent’s pitch: “Oh yeah, diamond property this… in the heart of a real up and coming neighbourhood.”

Roundabout way that of introducing adventure clothing brand Vollebak’s search for the world’s most remote stores as its first stockists. Up until now, the cool cats at Volle-B (as we like to call them when nobody’s listening) have only sold directly to customers through their website.

“We make clothing for some of the most extreme places on the planet”

These 10 isolated stores will become stockists for the brand’s genuinely eye-catching and innovative clothing – we’re talking hoodies designed to last 100 years, indestructible puffer jackets, and a sleep cocoon designed to help you rest on the first flights to Mars. Sounds super gimmicky, the first time you hear it, but when you read up on the design efforts that go into these items you’ll get hooked like we did.

To help kickstart the search for the world’s most remote stores, Vollebak have released a documentary film about the Tjukayirla Roadhouse – their ‘Remote Store One’. Located on the Great Central Road – an outback highway that stretches 1,126km from Laverton in Western Australia to Yulara in Australia’s Northern Territory – and managed by Ross, Carol, and their dog Bronson, the Tjukayirla Roadhouse sits slap-bang in the middle of one of the planet’s most extreme and potentially dangerous road trips.

Credit: Vollebak / Scoundrel

“We make clothing for some of the most extreme places on the planet, from the snow-bound poles to the harshest jungles and deserts. Places where what you wear can be a matter of life and death,” says Vollebak co-founder Steve Tidball.

“When it came to choosing our first stockist, it made sense that you should be able to buy our kit in the places it’s designed for. We’re asking people to tell us about the incredible stories they’ve came across miles from anywhere, whether it’s in the middle of another desert, at the top of a mountain, or several days trek into the jungle. If you know one, or run one, let us know. We’re looking.”

“It made sense that you should be able to buy our kit in the places it’s designed for”

Nick Tidball, co-founder of Vollebak, says, “Looking for a remote store to stock our clothing might have started out as just a fun idea, but when we found the Tjukayirla Roadhouse we realised there’s something epic and beautiful about these stores that survive in isolated places. Being out in the middle of nowhere will show you who you are, or who you can become. Either way it is going to leave its mark on you.”

The Tjukayirla Roadhouse will stock the new edition of Vollebak’s Planet Earth Shirt for whatever price Ross and Carol decide to sell it for. For those unable to undertake the Great Central Road, the Planet Earth Shirt is also available on the Vollebak website.