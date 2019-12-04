Boundless | New Film Tells The Story Of Chris Nicholson's World First In Trail Running - Mpora

Share

Walking, Hiking & Trail Running

Boundless | New Film Tells The Story Of Chris Nicholson’s World First In Trail Running

Earlier this year, Chris Nicholson took on 'the world's first disability-inclusive trail race'

Screenshot: YouTube (Outdoors Magic)

Our friends over at Outdoors Magic have done a film all about Chris Nicholson, a participant in ‘the world’s first disability-inclusive trail rail’. The film is called ‘Boundless’, and it’s a genuinely inspiring watch. If you’ve ever thought about taking on a challenge but doubted whether you could ever hope to succeed in completing such a challenge, this prime piece of video content is bound to make you reassess things somewhat.

After being on the receiving of a bad tackle in rugby, Chris was told he’d never walk again. Rather than let that news get the better of him however, he made the heroic decision to embrace the outdoors more than ever (really makes you think about that time you pulled out of football practice with a slightly stubbed toe, doesn’t it).

Screenshot: YouTube (Outdoors Magic)

Earlier this year, Chris found himself at the start line of the Outdoors Magic 10k trail race event. This film is the story of how he got there, and how he did on the day. It’s a tough watch at times, but the man’s refusal to back down and give up is a truly uplifting thing to behold.

Chris had been told “no” and “It’s a health and safety thing” by numerous other trail race organisers so the opportunity to take part in this OMM Festival event at Cannock Chase was naturally a huge moment for him. Here’s hoping his outstanding efforts lead to further inclusivity in the outdoors.

Chris is an ambassador for the Matt Hampson Foundation.

‘Boundless’ was filmed and edited by Mike King.

Entries are now open for the Outdoors Magic Trail Race 2020.

You May Also Like

Interview | We Speak With The Icelandic Ultra Runner Who Went Running In The Desert

Best Green Gear | 5 Highlights From Outdoors Magic’s Green Gear Guide

Share

Topics:

Adventure video

Related Articles

Mountain Biking

Urban Freeride Lives 3 | Fabio Wibmer In France

Fabio Wibmer's latest sees him go fast and furious in two French cities. It's essential viewing

Urban Freeride Lives 3 | Watch Fabio Wibmer Go Full Send In France
Mountain Biking

Watch | Darren Berrecloth Riding A Motorized Snow Bike

This is biking in British Columbia but maybe not how you've seen it before

Watch Darren Berrecloth Riding A Motorized Snow Bike In British Columbia
Mountain Biking

Best of the Decade | Top 10 Mountain Biking Edits

It's been one hell of a good ten years for the sport of mountain biking

10 Best Mountain Biking Edits of the Decade
Snowboarding

Slice 'n' Dice | Volume 6

The kings of carving have returned. Time to buckle up, and enjoy the spectacle

Slice 'n' Dice | Volume 6
Multi Sport

Top 5 | Instagram Videos of the Week

If you've only got time to watch the good stuff, our Instagram is 100% the place to be

Top 5 | Best Instagram Videos of the Week
Mountain Biking

Watch | Nine-Year-Old Mountain Biker Lands Flips and 360s

What were you doing when you were nine-years-old? Was it this? Was it? Be honest

Harry Schofield | Watch This Nine-Year-Old Mountain Biker Land Flips and 360s
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production