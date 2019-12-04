Screenshot: YouTube (Outdoors Magic)

Our friends over at Outdoors Magic have done a film all about Chris Nicholson, a participant in ‘the world’s first disability-inclusive trail rail’. The film is called ‘Boundless’, and it’s a genuinely inspiring watch. If you’ve ever thought about taking on a challenge but doubted whether you could ever hope to succeed in completing such a challenge, this prime piece of video content is bound to make you reassess things somewhat.

After being on the receiving of a bad tackle in rugby, Chris was told he’d never walk again. Rather than let that news get the better of him however, he made the heroic decision to embrace the outdoors more than ever (really makes you think about that time you pulled out of football practice with a slightly stubbed toe, doesn’t it).

Screenshot: YouTube (Outdoors Magic)

Earlier this year, Chris found himself at the start line of the Outdoors Magic 10k trail race event. This film is the story of how he got there, and how he did on the day. It’s a tough watch at times, but the man’s refusal to back down and give up is a truly uplifting thing to behold.

Chris had been told “no” and “It’s a health and safety thing” by numerous other trail race organisers so the opportunity to take part in this OMM Festival event at Cannock Chase was naturally a huge moment for him. Here’s hoping his outstanding efforts lead to further inclusivity in the outdoors.

Chris is an ambassador for the Matt Hampson Foundation.

‘Boundless’ was filmed and edited by Mike King.

Entries are now open for the Outdoors Magic Trail Race 2020.

