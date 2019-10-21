Best Green Gear | 5 Highlights From Outdoors Magic's Green Gear Guide - Mpora

Share

The Environment

Best Green Gear | 5 Highlights From Outdoors Magic’s Green Gear Guide

If orange is the new black, then green is almost definitely the new orange (something like that)

Whether it’s getting mad into recycling, riding your bike instead of driving your car, cutting back on the number of flights you take a year, buying less single-use plastics, or going vegan it seems like more and more of us are living our lives in an environmentally conscientious way. Yes. Being green, it would seem, has never been so cool, so fashionable, so on trend.

“Being green, it would seem, has never been so cool, so fashionable, so on trend”

Driven partly by a sense of impending doom around the planet’s prospects, which itself has largely been driven by young climate activists like Greta Thunberg, the environment, and the importance of saving it, has never spent so much time stuck in the news cycle. Sensing this changing mood amongst the wider public and outdoor enthusiasts in particular, who let’s face it should love the outdoors more than most, Outdoors Magic have done a thing. It’s called the Green Gear Guide, it’s a big old celebration of eco innovation in the outdoor industry.

Here’s our favourite products that feature in it.

Icebug Acceleritas7 RB9X Trail Shoe

Photo: Chris Johnson

Even putting to one side the fact that this very cool shoe looks like a trainer straight out of a VR video game, the Icebug Acceliritas7 RBX9 brings a lot to the table (or should that be trail). Before we get into the meat of the shoe’s green credentials, let’s start out by saying just how grippy and very lightweight they are – 190g combined, no less. The grip comes from the extraordinarily grippy lugs which cover the outsole while the floaty, light as a feather, feel doesn’t, you’ll be glad to know, impact on durability.

“Icebug are the world’s first climate-positive footwear brand”

Right then. What’s so green about it? Well, first thing to know is that Icebug are honest enough about consumerism to never openly describe their products as ‘environmentally friendly’. However, with a mesh upper made from Bluesign-approved polyester, and with the lining of the shoe made from a Bluesign-approved recycled mesh, it’s fair to say straight off the bat that Icebug are “doing their bit” here. What’s more, Icebug are going further by reducing waste ensuring that in future 20% less new resources will be needed to produce their shoes. Thumbs up for sustainability. We love to see it.

Finally, a quick word on the fact that Icebug are the world’s first climate-positive footwear brand. This means they haven’t just offset their carbon emissions but actually overcompensated for them. Classy move. Classy brand. Classy shoe.

Read more on the Icebug Acceleritas7 RB9X Trail Shoe

Keen Innate Sherpa Leather Mid WP Walking Boot

Photo: Chris Johnson

Question. What do you get when you cross a popular footwear brand with an ethically-driven, Himalayan born and bred, mountaineering brand? Answer. The Keen Innate Sherpa Leather Mid WP walking boot.

As collaborations go, this one is very much in the “making the world a better place” bracket (something which couldn’t be said about, say, Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder’s ‘Ebony and Ivory’ – consistently voted one of the worst songs of all time – or Ozzy Osbourne and Miss Piggy’s cover of ‘Born To Be Wild’).

“As collaborations go, this one is very much in the “making the world a better place” bracket”

Anyway, as we were saying, Keen and Sherpa have teamed up to make a boot that’s going to do some good for the world. For every pair of these sold, €15 will go towards supporting child literacy in Nepal through a charity called Room to Read.

In terms of environmental stuff, the comfortable and lightweight boot’s leather was produced using a non-toxic approach to tannery (80% of the world’s leather is tanned using chrome, a process that results in significant toxic waste being released into waterways and harm being done to industrial tannery workers).

The upper here is also backed up by a Keen.Dry waterproof membrane, and a water resistant coating that’s free from those pesky environmentally hazardous PFCs that are so often found in durable water repellent treatments.

Read more on the Keen Innate Sherpa Leather Mid WP Walking Boot

Cortazu Mountain Shell Jacket

Photo: Chris Johnson

If you’re not familiar with Cortazu, don’t worry. The Amsterdam-based brand are not currently what you’d call a household name (although, be sure watch this space over the next few 24 months or so as they could well become one). Bursting onto the scene earlier this year, and picking up an ISPO Gold Award for a waterproof jacket made from recycled nylon, the team look set to shake things up – especially in the world of backcountry skiing.

This jacket here, which featured in the Green Gear Guide, is the Cortazu Mountain Shell. It’s not the ISPO-winning, made from recycled nylon, one but it’s still a product that we’re happy to stick a big fat “green” label on. Why? Well, for every one that gets sold a patch of land in Africa gets “re-greened.”

“For every one that gets sold a patch of land in Africa gets “re-greened.””

This initiative is run by an organisation called Just Diggit, who together with Cortazu, are on a mission to “cool down the earth” by working with farmers to help regenerate land that has dried up and died us. They’re doing this using a mixture of modern and old school techniques.

We dig your style Just Diggit / Cortazu. We really, really, dig it.

Read more on the Cortazu Mountain Shell Jacket

GP Rechargeable Batteries

Photo: Chris Johnson

Look. We know batteries aren’t the sexiest item around. They’re not going to turn heads like a cool jacket, or a nice pair of shoes / trainers are they? From an environmental point of view though we think it’s well worth us shining a spotlight on GP Rechargeable Batteries.

GP Rechargeable Batteries are good. They’re good because they can be recharged and used 300 times, meaning for every GP Rechargeable you use you’re effectively preventing 300 single-use batteries ending up in the landfill. In a world increasingly reliant on technological kit (yes, yes, yes guilty as charged), rechargeable batteries like the GP ones are a great way of cutting down on plastic and metal waste.

Read more on GP Rechargeable Batteries here

Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel Bag

Photo: Chris Johnson

Picture a car windscreen. Done it? Ok. Cool. Now picture a duffel bag? Done it? Great. Now, picture one of them slowing morphing into the other one. Difficult, isn’t it? Difficult to imagine. Feels weird, feels wrong, feels like a glitch in the matrix.

“Big up to the boffins at Eagle Creek”

Big up to the boffins at Eagle Creek then for taking something as disposable as windscreen plastics, harvested from landfill sites in Asia, and putting them into the development of this duffel’s water repellent coating. Fair play Eagle Creek. Good effort. Much respect.

A visit to the product’s page on Eagle Creek’s website allows you the opportunity to see exactly where every component of the duffel was made via an interactive supply chain map. If you want to rest easy knowing your bag has been put together with responsibly sourced and sustainable materials, and produced in factories that support cool stuff like workers’ rights (solidarnośc, and all that), you’ll appreciate Eagle Creek’s committed approach to transparency and doing things the right way.

Read more on Eagle Creek Migrate Duffel Bag here

You May Also Like

Mpora x The North Face | Introducing Our Backcountry Ski Guide For 2019/20

Best Snowboarding Gear | Whitelines Launch Buyer’s Guide And ‘100’ For 2019/2020

Share

Topics:

Gear

Related Articles

The Environment

Green Gear | Outdoors Magic's New Guide To Eco Innovation

See how brands in the outdoor industry are doing their bit to help the environment

Green Gear Guide | Outdoors Magic Celebrate Eco Innovations In The Outdoor Industry
Skiing

Backcountry Skis | Best For 2019/20

There's a huge variety of touring and backcountry skis out there. We get our heads around the best of them

Best Backcountry Skis 2019 – 2020
Skiing

Backcountry Ski Bindings | Best For 2019/20

Here's our pick of the best ski touring bindings out there for 2019/20

Best Ski Touring Bindings 2019 – 2020
Skiing

Ski Touring Boots | Best For 2019/20

Stiff yet comfortable and lightweight. Ski touring boots have a tricky balance to strike – we've done our pick of the best

Best Ski Touring Boots 2019 – 2020
Skiing

Avalanche Safety Products | Best For 2019/20

From transceivers to avalanche backpacks, here are some top products that'll help you stay safe out there

Best Avalanche Safety Products 2019 – 2020
Skiing

Ski Touring Accessories | Best For 2019/20

From ice axes and crampons, to portable boot dryers – we've got you covered for ski touring accessories

Best Ski Touring Accessories 2019 – 2020
Newsletter Terms & Conditions

Please enter your email so we can keep you updated with news, features and the latest offers. If you are not interested you can unsubscribe at any time. We will never sell your data and you'll only get messages from us and our partners whose products and services we think you'll enjoy.

Read our full Privacy Policy as well as Terms & Conditions.

Cookies help us deliver our services. By using this website, you agree to our use of cookies. Learn More

Accept
production