Whether it’s getting mad into recycling, riding your bike instead of driving your car, cutting back on the number of flights you take a year, buying less single-use plastics, or going vegan it seems like more and more of us are living our lives in an environmentally conscientious way. Yes. Being green, it would seem, has never been so cool, so fashionable, so on trend.

Driven partly by a sense of impending doom around the planet’s prospects, which itself has largely been driven by young climate activists like Greta Thunberg, the environment, and the importance of saving it, has never spent so much time stuck in the news cycle. Sensing this changing mood amongst the wider public and outdoor enthusiasts in particular, who let’s face it should love the outdoors more than most, Outdoors Magic have done a thing. It’s called the Green Gear Guide, it’s a big old celebration of eco innovation in the outdoor industry.

Here’s our favourite products that feature in it.

Icebug Acceleritas7 RB9X Trail Shoe

Photo: Chris Johnson

Even putting to one side the fact that this very cool shoe looks like a trainer straight out of a VR video game, the Icebug Acceliritas7 RBX9 brings a lot to the table (or should that be trail). Before we get into the meat of the shoe’s green credentials, let’s start out by saying just how grippy and very lightweight they are – 190g combined, no less. The grip comes from the extraordinarily grippy lugs which cover the outsole while the floaty, light as a feather, feel doesn’t, you’ll be glad to know, impact on durability.

Right then. What’s so green about it? Well, first thing to know is that Icebug are honest enough about consumerism to never openly describe their products as ‘environmentally friendly’. However, with a mesh upper made from Bluesign-approved polyester, and with the lining of the shoe made from a Bluesign-approved recycled mesh, it’s fair to say straight off the bat that Icebug are “doing their bit” here. What’s more, Icebug are going further by reducing waste ensuring that in future 20% less new resources will be needed to produce their shoes. Thumbs up for sustainability. We love to see it.

Finally, a quick word on the fact that Icebug are the world’s first climate-positive footwear brand. This means they haven’t just offset their carbon emissions but actually overcompensated for them. Classy move. Classy brand. Classy shoe.

