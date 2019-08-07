“Not sure about those clouds…” says one of the girls as we approach the halfway mark. Gaining elevation, rolling fields have given way to steep rocky gullies and we scramble up a section with the help of a metal cable. Looking over to the right, Mont Blanc hides beneath a blanket of thick cloud, unmistakably dark after a series of humid electrical storms that have been holding evening activities hostage all week.

Continuing on, we traverse a relatively easy ridge towards our target, Pointe d’Angolan (2090m). Daylight starts to fade and the horizon to our left becomes layer upon layer of hazy alpine silhouettes. Hoping the clouds will only add to the drama of the sunset, the light starts to change and we’re reminded why this is the most absurdly beautiful time of day to be out in the mountains.

During the summer months, the region of Haute Savoie in the French Alps comes alive with wildflower meadows, long sun-soaked days, and more activities than you can shake a stick at. Spanning over 750 miles across Europe, the Alps are of course well known for their snowy ski pistes and as a place to push our physical limits.

However, as we approach warmer seasons we find space for something more profound. As the days lengthen and warm breezes blow through the valleys, we are given the chance to slow down and reconnect to the environment in a more modest way.