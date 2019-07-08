So you’re a group of chums. A squad, a posse, a crew. You’ve decided to get together for a short break away. Somewhere sunny, somewhere not requiring an HS2 style budget, somewhere… fun.

Thing is, everyone’s into different stuff. Some are hardcore ironmen who obsess over their own athletic performance and try to ruin after work drinks in pubs by saying things like, “Thing is, at that level” every sentence.

Others have a hardcore Rapha fetish and just like to roll on bitumen wearing £140 socks.

Others haven’t started their mid-life crisis, yet.

“The Canary Isles has been undergoing… a rebrand from its all inclusive, check shirt n’ lager, Brits on the piss package hols”

Then there’s the hardcore surf rat who won’t waste valuable hols by going somewhere not blessed with rolling thunder, there’s the dedicated day drinking enthusiast one who merely likes cheap pints and all day Full English breakfasts in the sun… any time of year.

The boatie one, the free dive masochist, the rambler, the 90’s adrenaline junkie, the nature lover… I could go on.

You might be forgiven for thinking that getting the Gatwick Express together, before bidding farewell and going your separate ways is the closest you’ll get to a shared holiday experience.

Alternatively, you could go to the Canary Island of Tenerife.

The biggest of the Canary Isles has been undergoing something of a rebrand from its all inclusive, check shirt n’ lager, Brits on the piss package hols.

Sure, they’re still there, but there’s so much more on offer, too.