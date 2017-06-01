Hiking Puns

We love hiking, and we love puns – thus, we decided that we should write an article about hiking puns. After all, you’ve got to find some way to fill the time when you’re on a four-day expedition up Mount Everest don’t you?

So, we’ve drafted a series of hiking puns for you to memorise and then shout repetitively at your climbing partners next time you’re heading up the hills – we can almost guarantee it will both make them like you more and boost their morale on the climb. They’ll move that much quicker because they’ll be so desperate to get away from you.

We’ve done snow puns and bicycle puns and mountain bike puns and yoga puns and camping puns and travel puns and surfing puns.

Now it’s time for hiking puns. And it’s going to be summit special…